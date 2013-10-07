BlackBerry investor sues over ‘inflated’ stocks

NEW YORK — A shareholder of BlackBerry sued the company and its executives on Friday, accusing them of inflating the stock price by painting a misleadingly rosy picture of the business prospects of its BlackBerry 10 smartphone line.

Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry, formerly Research In Motion, misled investors last year by saying the company was "progressing on its financial and operational commitments" and that previews of its BlackBerry 10 platform were well received by developers, according to shareholder Marvin Pearlstein in a lawsuit lodged in Manhattan federal court.

Mr Pearlstein is seeking to represent a class of "thousands" of shareholders who bought stock between September 27 2012, when the firm touted its strong financial position, and September 20 this year, when it revealed it would have to write down between $930m and $960m related to unsold BlackBerry 10 devices, according to the lawsuit.

"In reality, the BlackBerry 10 was not well-received by the market, and the company was forced to lay off approximately 4,500 employees, totalling approximately 40% of its total workforce," the complaint alleges. BlackBerry CE Thorsten Heins and chief financial officer Brian Bidulka are named as defendants.

