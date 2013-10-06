Twitter evolves from side project to news star

TWITTER, racing towards the largest Silicon Valley initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook’s coming-out party last year, hopes to woo investors with rip-roaring revenue growth despite having posted big losses over the past three years.

The eight-year-old online messaging service gave potential investors their first glance at its financials on Thursday when it publicly filed its IPO documents, setting the stage for one of the most eagerly awaited debuts in more than a year.

Twitter’s debut will be the culmination of its journey from a side project to a sociocultural phenomenon, one that is now a communications channel for everyone, from the pope to President Barack Obama.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani used Twitter last month to disclose a “historic” phone conversation with the US president.

The service’s emphasis on real-time communication — whether it be about breaking news or chatting with friends about a TV show on air — sets it apart from rivals such as Facebook.

Now, though, the company must prove to Wall Street it can continue to make money, even as growth slows after a period of explosive expansion around the world.

In Thursday’s filing, Twitter said revenue almost tripled to $316.9m last year. For the first half of this year it posted revenue of $253.6m but had a loss of $69.3m.

The numbers were mostly in line with estimates of analysts. The company began selling advertising in earnest only in 2010, devising a means for adverts to appear in the message streams of users, which has proved effective for both desktop computers and mobile devices.

The losses were “a non-issue”, said Brian Wieser, analyst at Pivotal Research Group. “It would have been a surprise if they had a profit.”

In the laundry list of risk factors typically appended to all company IPO filings, Twitter warned that it was heavily reliant on advertising revenue. It said more than 87% of its revenue came from advertising in the first half of this year.

Prices Twitter can command for ads have actually fallen over the past five quarters.

But it said that decline was the result of a conscious effort to rapidly expand its available inventory and change its algorithms to distribute ads more frequently throughout each day.

Revenue had risen because the strategy attracted more advertisers, especially small and medium-sized businesses and international clients, it said.

Twitter’s target is to raise $1bn, a figure devised mainly for registration purposes and that will change as the company embarks on a roadshow to sell its IPO to investors.

Assuming everything goes smoothly, it could begin trading in November, though it has not revealed which exchange — the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq — it has chosen.

Some analysts estimate Twitter could be worth as much as $15bn. That is a fraction of what Facebook was worth at the time of its debut.

Since 2006, it has grown to about 2,000 employees based in 15 offices around the world.

It helped create new ways for advertisers and corporations to reach audiences, from a “promoted tweets” model, now replicated by Facebook and other internet platforms, to its “second screen” approach to encouraging real-time debate involving television programmes.

It has redefined the nature of global communications, linking once lofty and unreachable politicians, celebrities and journalists with millions of people around the world.

Its staunch advocacy of free speech around the world — nothing other than direct personal threats are barred from Twitter — has helped it become an important avenue through which news and viewpoints are shared, from the first inklings of the US military assault on Osama bin Laden’s compound to Mr Obama’s tweeting “Four more years” when he won re-election.

Reuters

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times