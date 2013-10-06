Reclusive investor to score when Twitter goes public

WHEN Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the internet.

Over the past two years, Suhail Rizvi, founder of New York private equity firm Rizvi Traverse Management, has quietly amassed a stake of more than 15% in the microblogging phenomenon for himself and his investors at a cost of more than $1bn, according to three people with knowledge of his investments.

While the India-born Mr Rizvi was known to be an investor in Twitter, the extent of his involvement had not previously been reported.

The shares Mr Rizvi purchased were distributed among investors via multiple vehicles, sources said. The size of his personal stake is not known.

People with direct knowledge of his investment activities say that Mr Rizvi, backed by Chris Sacca, a former Google executive and Twitter investor, was instrumental in attracting large private investors to the microblogging site, serving as matchmaker between the company’s founders and global financiers from Wall Street to Riyadh.

Mr Rizvi declined to comment for this article. Mr Sacca, a longtime friend, gave him an entrée into tech investing in 2011 — when Twitter was still struggling to make money.

The son of an Iowa psychology professor, Mr Rizvi has networked with rich and powerful people including Queen Noor of Jordan and Google’s Larry Page and Eric Schmidt, according to people who know Mr Rizvi.

Those who invest with Mr Rizvi include Richard Branson and Jeffrey Skoll, the former eBay executive and film producer.

Reuters

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times