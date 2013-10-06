NEWS ANALYSIS: Rudderless Republicans push US to the brink

NOT since the era of Roosevelt and Truman have the Democrats won the US presidency more than twice in a row.

Barring an unexpected reversal in fortune, it is a pattern that looks destined to be broken in 2016 with the likely election of Hillary Clinton as successor to Barack Obama.

Such a prospect became that much more certain this week with the shutdown of the US government and the accompanying threat of outright default.

There is no doubt who will get the lion’s share of the blame if the worst comes to the worst and the economy is shipwrecked anew — the Republicans and the American right.

It stands accused of irresponsible petulance by threatening to press the button marked “economic Armageddon” if it doesn’t get concessions on Obama’s signature healthcare reform. Nobody quite knows what would happen if the US defaulted. Nothing like it has ever happened before.

Even if the October 17 deadline for raising the federal debt limit passes without agreement, the US could stagger on without defaulting, simply by rearranging or delaying its expenditures.

Theoretically, it could also order the Federal Reserve to print the money needed to service and refinance its debt, though the consequences for the dollar might be just as bad as outright default.

Yet the belief among some Republicans that the effects of default might not be so bad is sadly unrealistic. Admittedly, the markets have so far been surprisingly unresponsive to the default risk.

But this reflects the almost universally held belief that eventually everyone will come to their senses and raise the debt ceiling.

As we approach the deadline, we can expect market interest rates to rise precipitously. In the event of outright default, they would skyrocket, bringing the recovery in the world economy to a spectacular halt. A second global banking crisis would quickly follow.

How could the US right have so hopelessly lost the plot? Part of the answer is simply an accident of electoral timing. It happened to be a Republican, George W Bush, who was at the bridge when the ship went down. A less than impressive presidency was capped by the worst financial crisis since the 1930s.

In virtually every country affected badly by the crisis, incumbent administrations tumbled, whether they were of the right or the left. Many ruling parties were permanently scarred by the implosion.

Yet there is more to Republican confusion than just happening to be there when the bomb went off.

Free-market liberalism and social conservatism always were uneasy bedfellows, but never has this contradiction seemed more evident than it is today.

Factionalism, fringe causes and pressure-group politics have replaced cohesion and straight thinking, giving the party a faintly lunatic aura.

There appears to be no one capable of uniting Republicans around a common conservative agenda. This has given rise to an apparent inability to articulate a plausible free-market response to the failings of modern capitalism.

Republicans seem to have no answer to growing social inequality and squeezed living standards.

These failings are transitional problems associated with rapid globalisation, which should ease as the income gap between the developing world and Western economies narrows.

Yet try telling that to someone who has found himself undercut by low-cost labour in Bangladesh. The right needs to be offering more immediate solutions.

It seems obvious that these must involve higher levels of state intervention. This is not to argue for a bigger state, or more government regulation of business practices, prices and wages: these are the bankrupt solutions of the left.

Rather, it is to advocate aggressive promotion by government of self-reliance, competition, investment, enterprise and training.

© The Daily Telegraph, London

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times