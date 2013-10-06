NEWS ANALYSIS: Debt impasse: bored in the USA

IT HAS been a strange, disjointed week. In Washington, politicians are hurling blame at each other for the stalemate that forced the US government to shut down for the first time in 17 years.

Newspapers and TV stations have been dominated by the game of brinkmanship, with front-page headlines screaming “Shutdown” and, in the case of New York’s Daily News, decrying Congress as the “House of Turds”.

As time ticks by, economists have become increasingly afraid that the standoff could bleed into negotiations over the US debt ceiling and, bizarrely, leave the most powerful and wealthy nation in the world unable to pay its bills.

Just because Congress has fudged a last-minute solution in the past, warned President Barack Obama, that doesn’t mean it won’t this time.

In short, don’t let us become the boy who cried wolf.

But these are not the strangest things about this week. The strangest thing is how little it is that ordinary people seem to care.

No one was talking about the shutdown on Tuesday morning in a New York coffee shop, shortly after the US woke up and learnt that the government had been suspended.

A straw poll of New Yorkers suggests there were very few people talking about the shutdown in offices either. Some didn’t know it had happened until a day or two after the blackout started.

In New York, it is business as usual.

The country’s poor do care. Social security payments and Medicare benefits have been protected, but the shutdown impinges on welfare payments for “needy families” in certain states and special food stamps for children and infants.

Public sector workers care too — or at least the 800,000 of them who have been furloughed and don’t know when their next pay cheque might be coming in.

But, for the moment at least, commercial America and middle-class America — the ones who actually have a voice — are barely moved. In the words of one New Yorker: “It’s happened before, and it didn’t make a real difference.”

Another American quipped that it just went to show that they didn’t need a government anyway, and that hard-working citizens were too busy to pay close attention. “That’s for the rich to sort out.”

Even the finance sector seems unfazed. Analysts expected a rout, but markets were eerily quiet, for all the shouting on Capitol Hill.

Investors and businesses might feel differently if this goes on a while, of course.

With every day that passes, the shutdown bites another $300m out of the US economy, while gross domestic product is dragged down by an estimated 0.15% a week.

It also highlights deep faultlines that make it more and more credible that negotiations over the US debt ceiling will end in a stalemate as well, potentially throwing the US into default and the global economy to hell in a handbasket.

But Mr Obama’s biggest problem is that the effects of the shutdown are not sudden. They are so incremental, most of the country has still barely noticed — yet the costs and potential damage are steadily piling up.

The White House’s warnings are becoming increasingly fraught — the latest doom-laden prediction is that a US default will trigger a global financial crisis as bad as 2008, or even worse. It is using shock tactics to force a reaction from seemingly deaf ears.

As those with an interest in the shutdown well know, the wrangling centres on Mr Obama’s flagship healthcare programme. Republicans want it delayed by a year, never mind that Congress has already passed it in that process known as “democracy”. The White House isn’t having any of it.

Top economists brush off US political gamesmanship

THE gamesmanship of US politicians, who brought the world’s largest economy to a halt in a cynical bid to score political points, was largely brushed off by South African investors this week, writes Tshepo Mashego.

The JSE’s all share index shed less than 1% this week, remaining near record highs of about 44,000 points, showing that local investors aren’t as reliant on the US dollar as they once were.

This is how top economists and pundits saw the potential impact on South Africa:

• Michael Power, strategist and economist at Investec: “I do not believe we will see a US default. The Republicans will ultimately capitulate and join with the Democrats to raise the debt ceiling,” he said.

“People and investors are getting tired of these antics and by talking about the problem, US politicians are highlighting the debt problem and inviting closer scrutiny on the US economic weaknesses.”

• Andrew Newell, head of business development at Cannon Asset Managers: “Most local market participants have discounted the government shutdown. They’re more worried about the potential downturn than the current shutdown. The JSE is not solely reliant on US dollar investments, but like every market in the world it’s got a certain exposure to the dollar. In case of a cataclysmic default, the JSE will be affected like every other market on earth.”

• Isaac Matshego, economist at Nedbank: “The markets have been very quiet. It’s because of uncertainty. There has been virtually no movement on the JSE all share index as investors wait for the situation to be resolved. The local market will get its cue from larger global markets ... If the US government actually defaults, we’re in uncharted territory.”

• Matthew Warren, an American expat and financial market analyst at First Avenue Investments: “You’ve had a lot of smart people like Warren Buffett and Hank Paulson saying it will get resolved, so it means Congress won’t take this to a much more dangerous place before they do the right thing.”

• Makwe Masilela, market analyst at BP Bernstein: “If you checked on Monday, the markets were not certain. The ALSI has been hovering around 44,000 for a long time.

“The minute there was the actually shutdown, certainty returned and the markets settled down and have even gone up. Contenders for the replacement for the dollar are the euro and the Chinese yuan, but both currencies still have fundamental problems.”

