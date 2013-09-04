Obama wins key opposition support for US strike on Syria

WASHINGTON/BEIRUT — President Barack Obama won the backing of key figures in the US Congress, including Republicans, in his call for limited US strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians.

Leaders of the US Senate foreign relations committee said they had reached an agreement on a draft authorisation for the use of military force in Syria, paving the way for a vote by the committee on Wednesday.

However, the draft is much narrower than the request made by Mr Obama and includes a provision barring the use of US troops on the ground.

Speaking after the United Nations (UN) said 2-million Syrians had fled a conflict that posed the greatest threat to world peace since the Vietnam war, Mr Obama said on Tuesday that the US also had a broader plan to help rebels defeat Mr Assad’s forces.

"What we are envisioning is something limited. It is something proportional. It will degrade Assad’s capabilities," Mr Obama said. "At the same time we have a broader strategy that will allow us to upgrade the capabilities of the opposition."

Having startled friends and foes alike by delaying a punitive attack on Mr Assad until Congress reconvenes and agrees, Mr Obama met congressional leaders at the White House to urge a prompt decision and assure them it did not mean another long war like Iraq or Afghanistan.

John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives, and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor both pledged their support for military action after the meeting.

Votes are expected to be held in the Senate and the House of Representatives next week, with the Republican-led House presenting the tougher challenge for Mr Obama.

The House leadership has indicated the votes will be "conscience votes", meaning they will not seek to influence members’ votes on party lines.

All the same, it would have been a blow to Mr Obama if he had not secured the backing of the top two Republicans.

"I believe that my colleagues should support this call for action," Mr Boehner told reporters.

The president said strikes aimed at punishing the use of chemical weapons would hurt Mr Assad’s forces while other US action would bolster his opponents — though the White House has insisted it is not seeking "regime change".

Among other provisions, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee draft, which was obtained by Reuters, sets a 60-day limit on US military action in Syria, with a possibility of a single 30-day extension subject to conditions.

Compromise deal

The compromise deal reached by Senator Robert Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the panel, and Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican, includes a provision banning any use of US armed forces on the ground in Syria, according to the draft document.

It requires Mr Obama to consult with Congress and submit to the Senate and House of Representatives foreign relations panel a strategy for negotiating a political settlement to the Syrian conflict, including a review of all forms of assistance to the rebels fighting to oust Mr Assad.

Secretary of State John Kerry initially told the committee he would prefer not to bar the use of ground troops, in order to preserve options if Syria "imploded" or there was a threat of chemical weapons being obtained by extremists.

But when Mr Corker, the Republican senator, told Mr Kerry he "didn’t find that a very appropriate response regarding boots on the ground", Mr Kerry quickly, and repeatedly, backtracked.

Mr Kerry said he was simply "thinking out loud" and raising a hypothetical situation, but he did not want to leave the door open to sending ground troops to Syria.

"Let’s shut the door now," Mr Kerry said. "The answer is, whatever prohibition clarifies it to Congress or the American people, there will not be American boots on the ground with respect to the civil war."

A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday that Mr Obama has failed so far to convince most Americans, with 56% of those surveyed saying the US should not intervene in Syria, while only 19% support action, essentially unchanged from last week.

In remarks that appeared to question the legality of US plans to strike Syria without UN backing, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the use of force was legal when it was in self-defence or with Security Council authorisation.

If UN inspectors confirm the use of chemical weapons in Syria, the Security Council, which has been deadlocked on the two-and-a-half-year Syrian civil war, should overcome its differences and take action, Mr Ban said.

Mr Assad denies deploying poison gas that killed hundreds of civilians two weeks ago.

The Syrian opposition, which said a forensic scientist had defected to the rebel side bringing evidence of the Assad forces’ use of sarin gas in March, has appealed to Western allies to send them weapons and use their air power to end a war that has killed more than 100,000 and made millions homeless.

‘Comfortable’ to go ahead

Mr Obama has said he is "comfortable going forward without the approval of a UN Security Council that so far has been completely paralysed and unwilling to hold Mr Assad accountable".

The presence in rebel ranks of Islamist militants, some of them close to al-Qaeda, has made Western leaders wary, while at the same time the undoubted — and apparently accelerating — human cost of the conflict has brought pressure to intervene.

Russia, backed by China, has used its veto power in the UN Security Council three times to block resolutions condemning Mr Assad’s government and threatening it with sanctions. Mr Assad, like Russia, blames the rebels for the August 21 gas attack.

Mr Obama was due to leave Washington on Tuesday for a Group of 20 meeting in Russia. France said foreign ministers of some of the G-20 member states would convene on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss Syria.

The conflict has divided the Middle East on sectarian lines, with Shiite Iran backing Mr Assad and Washington’s Sunni Arab Gulf allies supporting the mainly Sunni rebels. It has also revived Cold War-style tension between the Western powers and Moscow.

In an interview in French newspaper Le Figaro, Mr Assad said: "Everybody will lose control of the situation when the powder keg blows. There is a risk of a regional war."

The UN High Commission for Refugees said there had been a nearly tenfold increase over the past 12 months in the rate of refugees crossing Syria’s borders into Turkey, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon — to a daily average of nearly 5,000 men, women and children.

This has pushed the total number of Syrians living abroad to more than 2-million.

That represented about 10% of Syria’s population, the UNHCR said.

With a further 4.25-million estimated to have been displaced but still resident inside the country, close to one third of all Syrians are living away from their original homes.

Comparing the figures to the peak of Afghanistan’s refugee crisis two decades ago, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres said: "Syria has become the great tragedy of this century — a disgraceful humanitarian calamity with suffering and displacement unparalleled in recent history.

"The risks for global peace and security that the present Syrian crisis represents, I’m sure, are not smaller than what we have witnessed in any other crisis that we have had since the Vietnam war," said Mr Guterres, a former Portuguese prime minister.

