‘Corporations’ economist Coase dies, aged 102

WASHINGTON — Ronald Coase, the Nobel Prize-winning British-born economist influenced by South African academic Arnold Plant in his work on the role of corporations, has died. He was 102.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Science awarded Mr Coase the 1991 Nobel Prize in economics "for his discovery and clarification of the significance of transaction costs and property rights for the institutional structure and functioning of the economy".

Unusual for an economist, Mr Coase had concluded early in life that mathematics "was not to my taste". He built his career by offering insights on the legal precepts and institutions, such as the corporation, on which the field is built. He was one of the first economists to treat the size and function of companies as central.

Mr Coase was "one of the most influential economists of his day", Oliver Williamson and Sidney Winter wrote. "His seminal thinking pushed economics to reconsider its primitives."

Mr Williamson, a student of Mr Coase, won the Nobel Prize in economics in 2009.

Mr Coase’s 1937 article, The Nature of the Firm, explained how the costs of economic transactions — including time, fees, and what became known generally as overheads — determine the size of the companies that arise to carry out the transactions.

The Nobel committee wrote that Mr Coase "showed that traditional basic microeconomic theory was incomplete because it only included production and transport costs" and "neglected the costs of entering into and executing contracts and managing organisations".

Mr Coase further explored transaction costs in a 1960 paper, The Problem of Social Cost, which examined how to address harm caused by business, such as pollution from a factory. Holding the company liable and ordering it to pay money to an affected property holder is less likely to yield an optimal result than having the parties negotiate, he wrote.

The paper spawned what became known as the Coase Theorem, which conservative legal activists cited to support free-market solutions rather than government regulation.

Ronald Harry Coase was born on December 29 1910, in London. At the age of 12 he won a scholarship to Kilburn Grammar School and went on to attend the London School of Economics and Political Science, in 1929.

He was influenced by the teachings of Plant, a commerce professor newly arrived from the University of Cape Town.

"What Plant did was to introduce me to Adam Smith’s ‘invisible hand’," Mr Coase wrote in an autobiography for the Nobel Foundation. "He made me aware of how a competitive economic system could be co-ordinated by the pricing system."

His final book, How China Became Capitalist, co-written with former student Nina Wang, was published last year, when he was 101.

Bloomberg