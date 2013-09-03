New iPhone expected as Apple sends invitations to media

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple on Tuesday sent official invitations to a September 10 event at which it is expected to unveil the latest version of the iPhone, possibly in colours other than its trademark black and white.

"This should brighten everyone’s day," the typically cryptic invitation read, under a graphic depicting pastel-coloured circles surrounding a stark white Apple logo.

The company, which is making a focused effort to win over consumers in Asia where rival Samsung and other Android manufacturers dominate, said in the invitation it would host a breakfast and presentation at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The company did not specify what the presentation would be about.

But supply-chain sources told news agency Reuters in June that Apple was expected to launch two new models this year — widely referred to as the iPhone 5S — with new fingerprint technology, as well as a cheaper version in plastic casing.

Apple plans to dress up the phone in a range of five or six colours to differentiate it from the more expensive model that has traditionally come only in black and white, according to the sources.

Analysts say the company needs a cheaper phone to drive faster growth in markets such as China and India, and to counter Samsung’s edge in having a wide range of devices at varying prices.

Growth in Asian markets is seen as key for smartphone makers. China’s smartphone market, for example, is set to grow 48% this year, outpacing the global increase of 31%, according to industry forecasts.

