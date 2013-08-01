US economy shows surprise uptick in growth

WASHINGTON — US economic growth unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter, laying a firmer foundation for the rest of the year that could bring the Federal Reserve a step closer to cutting back its monetary stimulus.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a 1.7% annual rate, the US commerce department said on Wednesday, stepping up from the first quarter’s downwardly revised 1.1% expansion pace.

The economic picture was further brightened by the ADP national employment report, which showed private employers added 200,000 jobs last month, maintaining June’s pace. It offered hope the government’s comprehensive employment report tomorrow could show a recent run of fairly strong job gains extended to last month.

"The economy is improving and the ADP report is emblematic of a pattern of growth that will continue to tilt to the upside," said Eric Green, chief economist at TD Securities in New York. "That is enough for the Fed to taper in September."

Economists had forecast growth at a 1% pace after a previously reported 1.8% advance in the first three months of the year. The surprisingly better GDP report buoyed US stocks and lifted the dollar against a basket of currencies. Investors sold US Treasury debt, with the price on the 30-year government bond falling a full point at one stage. Rebounds in business spending and export growth, and a sharp moderation in the pace of decline in government outlays boosted economic growth in the April-June period, offsetting cooler consumer spending and a steady rate of inventory accumulation.

Still, the report marked a third successive quarter of GDP growth below 2%, a pace that would normally be too soft to bring down unemployment. But growth was poised to gain even more momentum in the second half of the year as the fiscal burden brought on by belt-tightening in Washington eases.

Federal Reserve officials, wrestling with a decision on the future of their $85bn per month bond-buying programme, were expected to draw comfort from the rise in output last quarter.

They wound up a two-day meeting later on Wednesday.

Fed chairman Ben Bernanke said last month that the central bank would probably start tapering the bond purchases later this year, with an eye towards bringing them to a halt by the middle of next year if the economy progressed as expected.

Revisions to earlier GDP data released along with the report on Wednesday cast the economy in a better light than previously, and contributed to the report’s solid tenor.

The government implemented a number of changes in how it calculates GDP. For example, research and development spending will now be treated as investment, and defined benefit pension plans will be measured on an accrual basis, rather than as cash.

Exports rebounded in the second quarter, showing the largest percentage gain since the third quarter of 2011, even as demand weakened in Europe and China.

Reuters