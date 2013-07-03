Probe fails to prevent SAC hedge fund profit

NEW YORK — Last month was a difficult one for hedge fund billionaire Steven A Cohen on the insider trading investigation front, but it did not show up in the performance of his $15bn SAC Capital Advisors, which posted a 1.5% gain, an investor said.

For the year, that SAC Capital main fund is up about 8.25% after fees, the source said. SAC charges some of the highest fees in the $2.2-trillion hedge fund industry.

Last month the average hedge fund lost about 2.1%, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

That is a sharper decline than the broader Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index’s roughly 1.7% drop. The S&P was up 12.6% for the first six months of the year.

SAC Capital’s June performance comes not only while investors in the fund were asking to redeem about $3bn because of the investigation, but also during a tumultuous period for global bond and stock markets.

A sharp sell-off in bonds and stocks last month tripped up several big-name hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb’s Third Point, David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Management and Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates.

SAC Capital, which notified investors of its latest results late on Monday, did not provide details about what contributed to its performance last month.

Some investors with the fund have privately worried that the investigation, which is increasingly focusing on Mr Cohen, might distract the manager and his more than 115 portfolio managers. In May, US prosecutors sent a grand jury subpoena to Mr Cohen seeking his testimony in connection with the investigation. Mr Cohen indicated to authorities that he would assert his constitutional right not to testify and it is believed prosecutors never sought his testimony.

Amid the redemptions, the firm’s 14-member investor-relations team is being cut by half, with seven employees leaving, according to two people briefed on the matter. The group handles the firm’s relationship with outside clients.

"We have reduced our staffing consistent with our present needs," said Jonathan Gasthalter, a spokesman for SAC Capital.

SAC told employees in an e-mail on June 4 it had received "significant" redemptions for the second quarter, though it had no plans to give up managing other people’s money. Mr Cohen and employees account for about $9bn of the firm’s assets. SAC president Tom Conheeney said in the e-mail the firm still had a stable capital base and some key investors said they might reconsider their redemption requests once they know more about the firm’s legal problems.

While SAC paid a record $602m to settle a civil case related to insider trading, the government continues its scrutiny of the firm.

