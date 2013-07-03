New Zynga boss aims to take back King’s crown

SAN FRANCISCO — New Zynga CEO Don Mattrick takes over the struggling social gaming pioneer amid one of its biggest challenges yet: losing the top spot on Facebook to upstart King.com.

King, the developer of Candy Crush Saga, reached 150.4-million monthly users on Facebook on Monday — surpassing FarmVille maker Zynga, with 150.2-million, according to online tracker AppData. That ended Zynga’s five-year reign as the top game maker on Facebook.

Zynga is hiring Mr Mattrick, the former head of Microsoft’s entertainment division, to take over from founder Mark Pincus, who remains chairman. It is an effort to recharge revenue growth at the game developer, whose shares have tumbled by more than two-thirds since its 2011 initial public offering as demand fizzled for games such as Mafia Wars.

Mr Mattrick’s challenge as CEO will be twofold: winning Facebook gamers back from King, and wooing players who favour mobile devices with titles designed for smartphones and tablets.

"It’s like trying to turn a ship around that’s been going in the wrong direction. Mobile is a different animal — it’s different from anything Mattrick has done," said Needham & Company analyst Sean McGowan.

Mr Pincus will take a diminished role at the San Francisco-based company he founded, a sign that his hard-charging management style and negotiating prowess — once described by Google chairman Eric Schmidt as "fearsome" — may have clashed with the needs of a large, publicly traded business.

Zynga had been the dominant game provider on Facebook since the social network opened the site to outside developers in 2007. By investing heavily in a few popular applications, such as Texas Hold ’Em and FarmVille, the company was able to keep rivals, including Electronic Arts, from gaining much traction on Facebook, which has more than 1-billion members.

Zynga reached a peak 327-million users on Facebook in October before entering its first extended period of decline, according to AppData. Zynga has lost more than 100-million players in the past year — about the same number gained by King — because it has continued to rely too much on old hits, Wedbush Securities Incorporated analyst Michael Pachter said.

Those losses stemmed from "letting many games get stale and not really innovating, and from King growing like a weed", he said.

King’s approach of testing out a variety of new games on its own site before releasing them on Facebook has helped it to lure users like Linda Gaden, of Tacoma, Washington. "After I found King, I left everything — King is where my passion is," Ms Gaden says. "They come out very often with new games that you’re not going to find anywhere else."

Zynga rose 11% to $3.40 at 9.32am in New York on Tuesday. By Monday’s close, the stock was down 69% since debuting in December 2011.

Mr Mattrick may help Zynga create new, appealing games by drawing on his experience at Electronic Arts, where he worked for more than a decade and was responsible for creating original content, Mr McGowan said. Mr Mattrick resigned from Microsoft at the end of last week, a source said.

The new CEO will also seek to reinvigorate Zynga’s efforts in mobile games, where it has failed to produce a lasting hit. The number of people who play games on phones will probably increase 18.4% to 125.9-million this year, from 106.3-million last year, according to New York-based researcher EMarketer.

"The rise of mobile caught Zynga flat-footed," Kontagent president and chief science officer Josh Williams said.

Part of King’s appeal for mobile users is that it lets players pick up a game on a smartphone after they left off on a version played on a desktop, chief marketing officer Alex Dale said in an e-mail yesterday.

"King continues to focus specifically on the casual category: digital puzzle games that take less than a minute to learn," Mr Dale wrote. "You can pick it up and play it for one to two minutes or for hours."

King has hired JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse Group and Bank of America Corporation to prepare for an initial public offering, two people with knowledge of the matter said last month.

A leadership change may also help Zynga to do a better job of attracting and retaining top engineers and executives. The company has lost more than a dozen top managers in recent months as the value of equity used to compensate workers has fallen. Many staffers have left to create their own mobile game startups to vie with Zynga.

About half of Zynga’s employees say they would recommend working at the company to a friend, compared with 91% of Google workers, 77% of Microsoft staff and 67% at Electronic Arts, according to surveys by job-hunting site Glassdoor. Mr Pincus’s approval rating on the site fell to 23% of Zynga employees in the second quarter, down from 70% in the third quarter of last year.

Mr Pincus joins other technology entrepreneurs who have lost or ceded top jobs within a few years of taking a company public. Earlier this year, Groupon’s board of directors fired co-founder and CEO Andrew Mason as growth slowed.

In a memo to Zynga employees yesterday, Mr Mattrick said he plans to work closely with Mr Pincus to restart growth. "Zynga is a great business that has yet to realise its full potential," Mr Mattrick wrote. "I’m really proud to partner with a product-focused founder like Mark and work with the executive team to grow the DNA of the company and lead this transition."

Mr Mattrick had been leading Microsoft’s effort to introduce the next-generation Xbox One homeentertainment and gaming console that will compete with Sony’s ’s new PlayStation 4 device. Last month, he reversed course on a policy for new console that would have required users to connect to the web at least once every 24 hours to keep playing a game, and the company lifted restrictions on reselling, trading and lending used game titles.

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer had been planning a reorganisation to reduce the number of business units and put more focus on devices and services, people familiar with the matter said last month. He was planning to give more responsibility to Mr Mattrick, they said.

Bloomberg