Californian judge refuses to block teaching of yoga at public school

A CALIFORNIAN judge has refused to block the teaching of yoga as part of a public school’s physical fitness programme, rejecting parents’ claims the classes were an unconstitutional promotion of Eastern religions.

Judge John Meyer acknowledged yoga "at its roots is religious", but said the modern practice of yoga, despite its origins in Hindu philosophy, is deeply engrained in secular US society and "is a distinctly American cultural phenomenon".

Further, he said the Encinitas Unified School District had developed its own version of yoga that was not religious, but distinct and separate from Ashtanga yoga.

"A reasonable student would not objectively perceive that Encinitas School District yoga does advance or promote religion," he said.

While school district officials are pleased with the ruling, the lawyer for the parents says they probably will lodge an appeal.

"If yoga is a religion and has religious aspects, it doesn’t belong in the public schools," says Dean Broyles, who represents Stephen and Jennifer Sedlock, whose two children opted out of yoga for physical education.

"There is a consistent anti-Christian bias in these cases and a pro-Eastern or strange religion bias."

Encinitas, which is about 32km north of San Diego, started a pilot yoga programme in one of its nine elementary schools in 2011. About 40 to 45 students — out of the 5,500 in the district — were taken out of the classes by their parents.

The Sedlocks filed suit against the district in February 2013, arguing that yoga is inherently religious and asking that teaching of the classes be banned. The parents claimed children who opted out of the programme faced bullying and teasing.

Their suit expressed concern that the school district had implemented the programme with a $500,000 grant from the Jois Foundation, which promotes Ashtanga yoga.

The case was the latest twist in a broader national clash over the separation of religion from public education that has seen spirited debate on issues ranging from the permissibility of student-led prayer to whether or not science instructors can teach alternatives to evolution.

The plaintiffs objected to eight-limbed tree posters with Sanskrit characters that they said were derived from Hindu beliefs, as well as to the use of the Namaste greeting in class, and several yoga poses said to represent worship of Hindu deities.

But by the start of the 2013 school year, the Sanskrit and Namaste had been eliminated from the programme, and poses had been renamed with "kid-friendly" descriptions such as gorilla, turtle, peacock, big toe, telephone and other terms, according to testimony. The lotus pose, for example, is called "criss-cross apple sauce" in Encinitas schools.

However, the plaintiffs’ expert, professor of religious studies Dr Candy Gunther Brown, testified that yoga practice indoctrinates Hindu religious practices whether the individual knows it or not. Dr Brown cited research suggesting yoga practice changes the user’s brain and thoughts, a sort of gateway-drug to the occult.

The judge did not agree with her, saying: "Dr Brown has an obvious bias, and can almost be called being on a mission against yoga."

School district superintendent Timothy Baird has applauded the ruling, and points out the district had been represented for free by lawyers provided by parents whose kids take yoga in the district.

"We always want our parents to be happy and we try to work with our parents on everything we do," Mr Baird says.

Reuters