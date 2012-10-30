Floods across New York as Sandy slams into eastern US

NEW YORK — Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever to hit the US, roared ashore with fierce winds and heavy rain on Monday near the gambling resort of Atlantic City, forcing evacuations, shutting down transport and interrupting the presidential campaign.

Early reports said there was widespread flooding through New York City, in some cases well inland. At least 12 people were confirmed killed across six US states in storm-related incidents, while a 13th fatality was reported in Canada.

High winds and flooding racked hundreds of kilometres of Atlantic coastline while heavy snows were forecast farther inland as the centre of the storm marched westward.

The storm’s wind field stretched from the Canadian border to South Carolina, and from West Virginia to an Atlantic Ocean point about halfway between the US and Bermuda, easily one of the largest ever seen.

More than 3-million customers already were without power by early evening and more than 1-million people were subject to evacuation orders. Many communities were swamped by floodwaters.

The National Hurricane Center said Sandy came ashore as a "post-tropical cyclone", meaning it still packed hurricane-force winds but lost the characteristics of a tropical storm. It had sustained winds of 129km/h, well above the threshold for hurricane intensity.

The storm’s target area includes big population centres such as New York City, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Trees were downed across the region, untethered pieces of scaffolding rolled down the ghostly streets of New York City, falling debris closed a major bridge in Boston and floodwater inundated side streets in the resort town of Dewey Beach, Delaware, leaving just the tops of mailboxes in view.

In Fairfield, a Connecticut coastal town and major commuter point into Manhattan, police cruisers blocked the main road leading to the beaches and yellow police tape cordoned off side entrances. Beach pavilions were boarded up with plywood, and gusts of wind rocked parked cars.

US stock markets were closed for the first time since the attacks of September 11 2001, and will remain shut on Tuesday. The federal government in Washington was closed and schools were shut up and down the east coast.

One disaster forecasting company predicted economic losses could ultimately reach $20bn, only half insured.

Governors up and down the East Coast declared states of emergency. Maryland’s Martin O’Malley warned there was no question Sandy would kill people in its path.

Water rising

Sandy made landfall just south of Atlantic City, about 190km southwest of Manhattan. Casinos in the gambling destination had already shut down.

Television images showed water rising to historic heights in lower Manhattan, raising the possibility of flooding in the city’s subway system. The New York Daily News reported that water was 1.8m deep outside its offices in lower Manhattan.

The damage was not restricted to the island’s southern tip, though, as serious flooding was reported some distance north in Greenwich Village and Chelsea.

New York electricity utility Con Edison said it expected "record-size outages", with 588,000 customers in the city and nearby Westchester county without power. The company is facing both falling trees knocking down power lines from above and floodwaters swamping underground systems from below.

City officials evacuated neighbours of a 90-story super-luxury apartment building under construction after its crane partially collapsed in high winds, prompting fears the entire rig could crash to the ground.

As runways, roads, bridges and tunnels were progressively shut down by the storm on Monday, it became difficult, if not impossible, to get from Washington to New York City along what is normally one of the most heavily travelled corridors in the US.

While Sandy does not have the intensity of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005, it has been gathering strength. It killed 66 people in the Caribbean last week before pounding US coastal areas as it moved north.

The storm interrupted the US presidential campaign with eight days to go before the election, as President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney cancelled events. Both men acted cautiously to avoid coming across as overtly political while millions of people are imperilled.

Off North Carolina, the US Coast Guard rescued 14 of the 16 crew members who abandoned the replica ship HMS Bounty, using helicopters to lift them from life rafts. The Coast Guard later recovered the body of a 42-year-old woman while continuing to search for the 63-year-old captain of the ship, which sank in 5.m seas.

With Reuters, Sapa-AFP