Hurricane Sandy strengthens as it targets US coast

HURRICANE Sandy intensified on Monday as it roared toward the US east coast, bringing New York, Washington and other major cities to a standstill, amid warnings of life-threatening floods.

The weather disrupted the US election campaign, shut down the New York Stock Exchange at least until Wednesday, brought down power lines and triggered the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from low-lying coastal areas at risk of unprecedented storm surges.

The category-one hurricane, which has already killed at least 66 people in the Caribbean, is expected to make landfall near the evacuated gambling haven of Atlantic City in the state of New Jersey at about midnight local time.

Forecasters have warned, however, that the storm’s effects could extend all the way from North Carolina to New England.

As it approached, Sandy’s maximum sustained winds strengthened to 150km/h from 120km/h in the morning, and at 3pm GMT its eye was located 330km southeast of Atlantic City.

President Barack Obama cancelled an appearance in the battleground state of Florida, returning to the White House to steer a huge government relief effort while citizens battened down hatches and watched the weather on live webcams.

With just eight days until the election, both the Democrat incumbent and his Republican rival, Mitt Romney, were keen to stay on top of public sentiment regarding the storm, given the memory of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The handling of Katrina, which devastated New Orleans, by then president George W Bush was widely seen as bungled, and the failure of authorities in the ensuing emergency response tainted his presidency.

Although Sandy lacks the sheer force of Katrina, it has a broader front and could combine later this week with cold weather bearing down from Canada to wreak havoc in a climatic confluence of events dubbed a "Perfect Storm".

Mr Obama has already signed emergency declarations to free up federal disaster funds for New York state, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Forecasters warned that New York harbour and the Long Island Sound could see sea-water surges of up to 3m above normal levels, coinciding with high tides due to the full moon.

About 1,400 National guardsmen have been activated with roughly 60,000 on standby, the Pentagon said, with 140 helicopters being made available in anticipation of rescue and relief efforts.

The storm caused havoc at sea when the 16-person crew of HMS Bounty, a replica of the three-mast vessel on which a famous mutiny took place in 1789, was forced to abandoned ship after it started to take on water. The sailors donned life jackets before launching in two 25-man lifeboats with canopies after getting caught up in stormy waters 144km southeast of Hatteras, North Carolina.

Fourteen of the crew were hoisted to safety but two were still missing, the coast guard said.

Governors have declared states of emergency in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Virginia, as well as in the US capital.

New York authorities on Sunday ordered the evacuation of 375,000 people from low-lying coastal areas, while buses stopped and Amtrak suspended all train services up and down the coast. Subway services, buses and commuter trains were also shut down in New York, Philadelphia and Washington.

Almost 9,000 flights have been cancelled so far as a result of the hurricane, according to the information service Flightaware.com.

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and the futures markets in Chicago were closed on Monday.

Late on Monday, stock market executives, regulators and brokers agreed to close the country’s stock markets on Tuesday, with an official announcement coming shortly, said sources who were on an industry-wide call on the matter.

Every effort was being made to reopen markets on Wednesday, but a final decision had not yet been made, one of the people said.

The decision involved senior leadership of the exchanges, executives from brokerage firms and officials from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The US stock market’s closure on Monday was its first weather-related shutdown in 27 years.

The biggest problem with the New York Stock Exchange’s initial plan to trade exclusively over its electronic system was that the contingency plan it had created in March had not been vetted by many brokerage firms, the sources said.

Damage from the massive hurricane could hit as much as $20bn, disaster estimator Eqecat said on Monday.

It said total damage costs could run from $10bn to $20bn, with insured damage of $5bn-$10bn.

With Reuters, Sapa-AFP