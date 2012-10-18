FBI sting nets would-be New York Fed bomber

THE Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday arrested a Bangladeshi man in a sting operation on charges he attempted to blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank with what he believed was a 450kg bomb, federal authorities said on Wednesday.

Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, 21, faces charges of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to provide material support to al-Qaeda, the US justice department said. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

The FBI said the public was not in danger because the explosives provided to Nafis were never in working condition and the suspect was closely monitored by the undercover agent — highlighting a script law enforcement has employed several times this year in similar cases, including one in Washington and another in Ohio.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said President Barack Obama had been briefed about the arrest.

Mary Galligan, FBI acting assistant director-in-charge, said: "Attempting to destroy a landmark building and kill or maim untold numbers of innocent bystanders is about as serious as the imagination can conjure. The defendant faces appropriately severe consequences."

Mr Nafis made an initial appearance in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday. He barely spoke during the brief hearing, mumbling answers of "yes" to questions from US magistrate Judge Roanne Mann.

According to the criminal complaint, Mr Nafis travelled to the US in January 2012. Once in New York, he claimed to be in contact with al-Qaeda members overseas, although federal agents found no evidence he was working for al-Qaeda or was directed by the organisation, according to a US official who declined to be named.

Mr Nafis considered several targets for his attack, including the New York Stock Exchange and a high-ranking government official, whom the US official identified as Mr Obama.

In the end, the criminal complaint said, Mr Nafis decided to focus on the Federal Reserve Bank in lower Manhattan, which stands like a limestone and sandstone fortress atop what is believed to be one of the world’s largest stockpiles of gold.

Recruits

To create a cell to help him carry out the bombing, Mr Nafis began to seek out recruits, eventually bringing on board an undercover agent working for the FBI.

The two met on Wednesday morning and travelled by van to a New York warehouse, where Mr Nafis assembled what he thought was a 450kg bomb, before driving to the Federal Reserve Bank, among the most secure and guarded buildings in Manhattan.

After parking near the bank, Mr Nafis walked to a nearby hotel and recorded a video statement in which, according to the FBI, he said: "We will not stop until we attain victory or martyrdom."

Mr Nafis was arrested in the hotel as he repeatedly attempted to detonate the inert bomb, the FBI said.

New York police commissioner Ray Kelly, whose department was part of the operation, objected to suggestions that Mr Nafis’s plans were crude and bumbling.

"I don’t see how you characterise (him as) unsophisticated — I mean, he was arrested but he clearly had the intent to create mayhem here," Mr Kelly said.

Other FBI sting operations this year have netted at least one foreign suspect, as well as some from the US.

In February, a 29-year-old Moroccan man was arrested near the US Capitol wearing a vest he believed was full of al-Qaeda-supplied explosives, and charged in an attempted suicide bombing of Congress.

Five self-described anarchists in the Cleveland area were arrested in May and accused of plotting to blow up a four-lane highway bridge. An undercover FBI agent had sold the men inoperable detonators and plastic explosives.

