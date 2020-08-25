Africa to be declared polio free by WHO

Africa is expected to be declared free of wild polio by the World Health Organisation (WHO) later on Tuesday, a major step towards global eradication of a virus that once paralysed millions of children around the world and is now only endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Polio is caused by a virus that damages the nervous system and can cause paralysis. It is usually spread through contaminated water. SA’s last case of wild polio was reported in 1989, according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The drive to eliminate polio has been spearheaded by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, a public-private partnership between governments, the WHO, the Global Vaccine Access Initiative, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the UN Children’s Fund.

In 1996, former president Nelson Mandela launched the “kick polio out of Africa” programme, which saw health workers across the continent deliver 9- billion doses of oral polio vaccine, averting an estimated 1.8-million cases of the disease.

Africa still confronts pockets of vaccine-derived polio, which occur in places where there is only partial immunisation of the population. While the number of cases reported in Africa in 2019 was small — just 320 — experts are worried those numbers may rise as a result of the disruption to immunisation programmes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

SA grappled with a breakdown in routine immunisation against polio in 2016, partly due to a global shortage of the six-in-one childhood vaccine for polio.

The WHO rescinded its polio-free status in 2017, but reinstated it in 2019 after coverage improved and more than 80% of children received the three doses of polio vaccine needed to protect them from the virus. SA also improved its surveillance systems, which are designed to detect and contain any polio cases.

Nigeria is the last African country to have been declared polio-free. It last reported a case of wild polio in 2016.

