Army colonel says he will lead Madagascar after ousting Andry Rajoelina

Michael Randrianirina says he will be sworn in as the president of Madagascar during a formal hearing

16 October 2025 - 18:06
by Lovasoa Rabary
Malagasy military base welcomes Col Michael Randrianirina, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, October 14 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ZO ANDRIANJAFY.
Antananarivo — Madagascar’s new military ruler, Col Michael Randrianirina, said he would be sworn in as president on Friday and was open to talks with the AU, after it suspended the country’s membership following a coup to oust President Andry Rajoelina.

Rajoelina, who legislators impeached after he fled abroad at the weekend, has condemned the takeover and refused to step down despite youth-led Gen Z protests asking him to quit and widespread defections in the security forces.

“Col Michael Randrianirina will be sworn in as the President for the refoundation of the Republic of Madagascar during a formal hearing,” Randrianirina said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding that the High Constitutional Court would perform the ceremony.

The AU announced on Wednesday that the bloc had suspended Madagascar with immediate effect following the coup, and called for the restoration of civilian-led governance as well as elections.

Two-year rule

Randrianirina told a media conference on Thursday that the bloc’s decision was expected.

“From now on, there will be behind-the-scenes negotiations, we’ll see how things unfold,” he said.

Suspension by the 55-member bloc carries political weight and could isolate the country’s new leadership.

Randrianirina said earlier that the military had taken power and dissolved all institutions except the lower house of parliament, or National Assembly. He also said that a committee led by the military would rule for up to two years alongside a transitional government before organising new elections.

Randrianirina was a commander in the elite CAPSAT army unit that played a role in the 2009 coup that brought Rajoelina to power, but broke ranks with him last week, urging soldiers not to fire on protesters.

Madagascar’s population of about 30-million people has an average age of less than 20 years. Three-quarters of the people live in poverty. Between its independence in 1960 and 2020, GDP per capita plunged 45%, according to the World Bank.

Reuters

Madagascar president dissolves parliament as opposition moves to impeach

Rajoelina move escalates standoff with protesters and military that forced him to flee
World
2 days ago

World briefs: Russia urges calm in Madagascar

Top headlines today: Madagascar’s military seizes power, Musk fights for Tesla payout and Namibia cuts interest rates
World
1 day ago

Madagascar’s ousted president ‘escaped in French army aircraft’

Rajoelina isolated after losing support of an elite army unit that helped him seize power in 2009
World
2 days ago
