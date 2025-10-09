World / Africa

African trade bloc introduces digital payments system

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa starts trials between Malawi and Zambia

09 October 2025 - 19:48
by Duncan Miriri
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN

Nairobi  — The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has launched a digital payments system to cut transaction costs by allowing businesses to settle deals in local currencies, it said on Thursday.

Comesa, which has 21 member states including Egypt, Kenya and Ethiopia, joins efforts by the continent to push for local currency payments systems to cut trade costs by eliminating the need to convert local currencies into hard currencies, mostly US dollars, for cross-border payments.

The new platform, known as the Digital Retail Payments Platform, is starting off with trials between Malawi and Zambia, Comesa said in a statement.

It is being rolled out in partnership with two digital financial services providers and a foreign exchange provider, the bloc said without naming the partners.

Picture: 123RF/andreypopov
Picture: 123RF/andreypopov

“For the first time, cross-border trade within COMESA can be settled directly in local currencies,” said Kenya trade minister Lee Kinyanjui. “This is a game-changer.”

The initiative seeks to assist medium, small and micro enterprises, who account for 80% of business and 60% of employment in member states but have to deal with “cumbersome, insecure and expensive” cross-border payments systems, he said.

“We are demonstrating how traders can exchange value seamlessly without relying on scarce foreign currency,” he said.

The payments platform will aim to keep costs under 3% of the value of the transaction, the minister said. Kenya President William Ruto, who took over the chairmanship of Comesa from his Burundian counterpart, called for increased integration to boost trade.

Kenya has increased its shareholding in regional trade finance banks TDB and Afreximbank, by $100m and $50m, respectively, Ruto said, as a sign of its commitment to deepening trade integration.

“One of the most viable pathways for Africa, and for regional economic blocs like Comesa, is to strengthen our home-grown multilateral financial institutions,” he said.

Reuters

IAN MACLEOD: Together apart: Africa’s integration paradox

At the political level, regional alliances are solid — but when Africans try to physically cross a border they have to hack through thickets of red ...
Opinion
16 hours ago

LETTER: Africa has payment system

It was set up by the Afreximbank and the African Continental Free Trade Area
Opinion
1 week ago

LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Lumbering Africa cannot afford more trade delays

Export competitiveness is not about glossy policy papers; it's about ensuring that African goods reach markets on time, at scale and at costs that ...
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire and return of ...
World / Middle East
2.
Erdogan says Trump asked Turkey to convince Hamas ...
World
3.
What we know about the Israel-Gaza peace deal
World / Middle East
4.
US AG Pam Bondi defends Trump-era justice ...
World / Americas
5.
France’s caretaker PM seeks common ground to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Africa to lead global trade growth in 2025, says WTO

Economy

SA seeks up to $3bn Afreximbank backing for black enterprise fund

National

SA agriculture is adapting, not collapsing, says KAL amid US tariffs

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.