Former DRC president Joseph Kabila sentenced to death in absentia

Former DRC president Joseph Kabila. Picture: REUTERS/ARLETTE BASHIZI
Kinshasa — A military court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Tuesday sentenced former president Joseph Kabila to death in absentia, convicting him of crimes including war crimes.
Lt-Gen Joseph Mutombo Katalayi, who presided over the military tribunal in the capital, told the court Kabila was convicted of various crimes, including treason, crimes against humanity, murder, sexual assault, torture and insurrection.
Kabila spent almost two decades in power and only stepped down after deadly protests against him. Since late 2023, he has been residing mostly in SA, though he did appear in rebel-held Goma in eastern DRC in May.
Reuters
