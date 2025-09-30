World / Africa

Former DRC president Joseph Kabila sentenced to death in absentia

Military court convicts ex-president of war crimes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

30 September 2025 - 20:41
by Adihe Kasongo
Former DRC president Joseph Kabila. Picture: REUTERS/ARLETTE BASHIZI
Former DRC president Joseph Kabila. Picture: REUTERS/ARLETTE BASHIZI

Kinshasa — A military court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Tuesday sentenced former president Joseph Kabila to death in absentia, convicting him of crimes including war crimes.

Lt-Gen Joseph Mutombo Katalayi, who presided over the military tribunal in the capital, told the court Kabila was convicted of various crimes, including treason, crimes against humanity, murder, sexual assault, torture and insurrection.

Kabila spent almost two decades in power and only stepped down after deadly protests against him. Since late 2023, he has been residing mostly in SA, though he did appear in rebel-held Goma in eastern DRC in May.

Reuters

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rumbles in the jungle

Joseph Kabila is a man who doesn’t like being out of power — or out of the limelight
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Congo’s fragile peace deal

Questions raised over signing of an agreement between the DRC and Rwanda to end hostilities
Opinion
3 months ago

Kabila makes first public appearance in rebel-held Goma

Former DRC president’s return could complicate Washington’s plans for a peace agreement between DRC and Rwanda
World
4 months ago
