Nigeria oil union cuts gas supply to Dangote over layoffs

28 September 2025 - 17:22
by Tife Owolabi
The Dangote petroleum refinery in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS/MARVELLOUS DUROWAIYE
Lagos — A Nigerian oil workers’ union has ordered its members to cut off the gas supply to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, escalating a labour dispute after the dismissal of hundreds of Nigerian workers.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria directed its branches at oil majors to enforce an immediate halt to crude and gas deliveries to the refinery.

The union accused Dangote’s management of “misinformation and propaganda” instead of addressing the alleged wrongful disengagement of unionised employees, according to a letter dated September 26 seen by Reuters.

"Crude oil supply valves to the refinery should be shut. The loading operation for vessels headed there should be halted immediately," union general secretary Lumumba Okugbawa wrote in the directive.

The directive comes days after Dangote Refinery laid off the Nigerian workers, allegedly replacing them with foreign nationals, mostly from India. The company said the dismissals were part of a reorganisation aimed at improving safety and operational efficiency.

Dangote Refinery did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The dispute adds to mounting pressure on the $20bn refinery, which announced it would suspend petrol sales in naira, effective September 28, due to crude supply shortfalls and foreign exchange mismatches.

The move has raised concerns about rising fuel prices and further strain on Nigeria’s fragile currency.

The union said chairs of all its chapters at oil majors must “report promptly the progress of the directive”, signalling a co-ordinated shutdown that could disrupt fuel supplies in Africa’s most populous country.

Reuters

Brazil’s Petrobras could return to Nigeria soon, President Bola Tinubu says

President Lula has promised it will be done quickly, according to head of state
Companies
1 month ago

Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote warns against sub-standard Russian oil ‘pouring into Africa’

Nigerian billionaire blames dumping of ‘cheap, often toxic’ petroleum products on sanctions against Russian oil
World
2 months ago

US cements ‘trade, not aid’ strategy for Africa

Assistance involves a donor and a recipient, but commerce is an exchange between equals, says senior US official
World
4 months ago
