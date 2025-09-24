World / Africa

Lesotho trade minister says US plans to extend Agoa by a year

White House declines to confirm Mokhethi Shelile’s statement, which follows talks with House and Senate officials

24 September 2025 - 23:18
by Marafaele Mohloboli
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A person works at a textile factory near Maseru, Lesotho, August 4 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A person works at a textile factory near Maseru, Lesotho, August 4 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Maseru — Lesotho’s trade minister said late on Wednesday after returning from a visit to Washington that the US planned to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) by a year. 

A slew of tariffs that US President Donald Trump imposed on global trading partners on April 4 hit African countries hard. They were widely seen as the death knell for the quarter-century-old Agow deal, putting millions of livelihoods at risk.

Lesotho initially got hit with the world’s highest tariff of 50% on Trump’s “Liberation Day”, ruinous for the tiny mountain kingdom’s export-led development model, which was almost entirely dependent on textile factories selling jeans and T-shirts to the US.

Trump reduced it to 15% in August. A Lesotho trade delegation visited the US from September 15-19.

Minister of trade, industry & business development Mokhethi Shelile, who led the delegation, told a news conference late on Wednesday that they met US officials responsible for Agoa on the House of Representatives ways and means committee and the Senate finance committee.

SA pushes US to renew Agoa but warns it is diversifying

Ramaphosa says trade volatility is forcing the country to broaden its economic partnerships
National
7 hours ago

“They all agreed that Agoa has to be extended and they promised us that by November or December (at) the latest, it will be extended by a year,” Shelile said.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We will be ... monitoring closely ... that the extension comes into force as promised, because if it doesn’t, we are risking losing more jobs,” Shelile said.

Reuters 

BLSA expects new SA-US trade deal but warns about uncertainty

Mavuso says business and political decisionmakers must plan for all scenarios
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa aims to reset tense relations with US in second visit

Talks are expected to take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly debate after contact between Pretoria and Washington
National
1 week ago

SA trade team heads to Washington to tackle tariffs with Trump administration

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the delegation will advance SA’s revised trade proposal
National
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Trump’s tariff policy setback

The appeals court’s ruling is a temporary victory and tariffs remain in force
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Business confidence falters as SA feels the sting of US tariffs

RMB/BER index shows mounting pressure on exporters and low investor appetite, raising concern over job creation and growth
Economy
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump links autism to vaccines and Tylenol in ...
World / Americas
2.
EXPLAINER: Wider recognition of Palestine ‘meant ...
World / Middle East
3.
Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seek 14-month ...
World / Americas
4.
Malawi’s 85-year old former leader, Peter ...
World / Africa
5.
‘Capable operator’ flew drones that shut ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.