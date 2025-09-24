Lesotho trade minister says US plans to extend Agoa by a year

A person works at a textile factory near Maseru, Lesotho, August 4 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Maseru — Lesotho’s trade minister said late on Wednesday after returning from a visit to Washington that the US planned to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) by a year.
A slew of tariffs that US President Donald Trump imposed on global trading partners on April 4 hit African countries hard. They were widely seen as the death knell for the quarter-century-old Agow deal, putting millions of livelihoods at risk.
Lesotho initially got hit with the world’s highest tariff of 50% on Trump’s “Liberation Day”, ruinous for the tiny mountain kingdom’s export-led development model, which was almost entirely dependent on textile factories selling jeans and T-shirts to the US.
Trump reduced it to 15% in August. A Lesotho trade delegation visited the US from September 15-19.
Minister of trade, industry & business development Mokhethi Shelile, who led the delegation, told a news conference late on Wednesday that they met US officials responsible for Agoa on the House of Representatives ways and means committee and the Senate finance committee.
“They all agreed that Agoa has to be extended and they promised us that by November or December (at) the latest, it will be extended by a year,” Shelile said.
A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We will be ... monitoring closely ... that the extension comes into force as promised, because if it doesn’t, we are risking losing more jobs,” Shelile said.
