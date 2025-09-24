An agent from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds a detained man during a traffic stop. Picture: REUTERS/AL DRAGO
Bujumbura — A Jamaican man deported from the US to Eswatini two months ago has been repatriated to Jamaica, says Eswatini’s government.
The man, named in the government statement as Orville Isaac Etoria, was one of five third-country nationals deported to Eswatini in July by the Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigration.
The other four — from Cuba, Laos, Vietnam and Yemen — are still being held in detention there while efforts to repatriate them are ongoing, Eswatini’s government said.
“Mr Etoria has safely returned to Jamaica, where he was warmly welcomed by members of his family,” said the Eswatini government statement issued on Monday.
He was repatriated on Sunday of his own volition, it said.
US President Donald Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants in the US illegally and his administration has sought to ramp up removals to third countries, including South Sudan and Ghana.
The US department of homeland security said in July that the five individuals sent to Eswatini, who were all convicted criminals, were “so uniquely barbaric that their own countries won’t take them back”. Etoria had been convicted of murder, it said.
But Eswatini’s government said shortly after that some of the countries had reached out to say it was not true that they had rejected their citizens.
Critics say the US removals to third countries aim to stoke fear among migrants and encourage them to “self-deport” to their home countries rather than be sent to distant places they have no connection with.
Etoria, who arrived in the US as a child, had already served a 25-year sentence for his crime and been released when he was deported and imprisoned again in Eswatini without due process, according to the New York-based Legal Aid Society.
Jamaican deportee held in Eswatini sent home to his family
One of five third-country nationals deported to Eswatini in July by the US has been repatriated
Bujumbura — A Jamaican man deported from the US to Eswatini two months ago has been repatriated to Jamaica, says Eswatini’s government.
The man, named in the government statement as Orville Isaac Etoria, was one of five third-country nationals deported to Eswatini in July by the Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigration.
The other four — from Cuba, Laos, Vietnam and Yemen — are still being held in detention there while efforts to repatriate them are ongoing, Eswatini’s government said.
“Mr Etoria has safely returned to Jamaica, where he was warmly welcomed by members of his family,” said the Eswatini government statement issued on Monday.
He was repatriated on Sunday of his own volition, it said.
US President Donald Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants in the US illegally and his administration has sought to ramp up removals to third countries, including South Sudan and Ghana.
CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: When a refugee policy becomes manipulation
The US department of homeland security said in July that the five individuals sent to Eswatini, who were all convicted criminals, were “so uniquely barbaric that their own countries won’t take them back”. Etoria had been convicted of murder, it said.
But Eswatini’s government said shortly after that some of the countries had reached out to say it was not true that they had rejected their citizens.
Critics say the US removals to third countries aim to stoke fear among migrants and encourage them to “self-deport” to their home countries rather than be sent to distant places they have no connection with.
Etoria, who arrived in the US as a child, had already served a 25-year sentence for his crime and been released when he was deported and imprisoned again in Eswatini without due process, according to the New York-based Legal Aid Society.
Reuters
Workers abroad in ‘Fast and Furious’ race to US as Trump visa order sparks confusion
Ghana denies endorsing Trump policy after accepting US deportees
Eswatini says US never asked it to take Kilmar Abrego as deportee
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: The shrinking of the UN at 80
SA excluded from new Trump visa curbs on Sadc countries — for now
US to require Zambia and Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for visas
Witkoff and Netanyahu meet in new push for Gaza ceasefire
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.