Malawi's presidential candidate and leader of the Democratic Progressive Party Peter Mutharika inspects a ballot paper before casting his vote during the general election at Thyolo District, south of Blantyre, Malawi, in this September 16 2025 file photo. Picture: REUTERS
Lilongwe, Malawi — Malawian former president Peter Mutharika is projected to have won last week’s presidential election with more than 56% of the vote, private broadcaster Times Television reported on Tuesday on its final unofficial results dashboard.
Official results released by the electoral commission late on Monday showed Mutharika had built a commanding lead over incumbent Lazarus Chakwera in the September 16 election.
A candidate needs to secure more than 50% of valid votes for an outright win, otherwise there will be a second round of voting.
Political analysts had predicted that Mutharika, 85, who was in power between 2014 and 2020, would mount a strong challenge to Chakwera’s re-election bid, as the economy has worsened since the last election.
Malawi’s 85-year old former leader, Peter Mutharika, projected to win election
Mutharika was in power between 2014 and 2020, and mounted a strong challenge to Lazarus Chakwera’s re-election bid
