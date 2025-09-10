World / Africa

DRC’s Ebola-hit towns under confinement as cases rise

Aid workers warn the DRC could struggle to contain the spread of the deadly virus this time after the loss of USAID funding

10 September 2025 - 18:07
by Sonia Rolley, Ange Adihe Kasongo and Robbie Corey-Boulet
Thermometers at the entrance of an Ebola treatment centre in Butembo, eastern DRC. Picture: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA
Kinshasa — Towns affected by Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) latest Ebola outbreak have erected checkpoints to restrict population movements, according to officials, as cases increase and aid workers warn the response was underfunded.

The DRC’s health ministry last week declared the country’s first Ebola outbreak in three years, with 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths. It is the first outbreak in the country’s Kasai province since 2008.

Kasai’s Bulape zone, where the first case was reported, has been placed under confinement, the provincial governor said in a statement dated Monday, with multiple checkpoints put in place to prevent residents from moving in and out of the area.

"The problem is that we’re afraid that the movement of people from Bulape could lead to contamination in other communities," Francois Mingambengele, administrator of the Mweka territory which includes Bulape, said on Tuesday.

"Some are going into the bush to hide. It’s a crisis, and cases are multiplying."

Mingambengele said there had been 51 suspected cases and 18 deaths. The latest statement from the health ministry in Kinshasa said there were 32 suspected cases, 20 confirmed cases and 16 deaths.

The World Health Organisation said last week that the DRC had a stockpile of treatments and 2,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine  that would be transported to Kasai to vaccinate contacts and front-line health workers.

Several aid workers have voiced concern that the DRC, which has experienced more than a dozen Ebola outbreaks, could struggle to mount an effective response this time given recent cuts to foreign assistance and the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) under President Donald Trump.

"Alongside other partners, USAID has established itself as a key pillar. This withdrawal will undoubtedly leave a void that will be difficult to fill," one DRC-based international aid worker said, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid reprisals.

"The reduction in immediately available funds from key donors is already making it more challenging to respond quickly and reach the communities that need help," Save the Children country director Greg Ramm said.

Reuters

Africa’s offshore health tourism is a symptom of a deep malady

There is an urgent need to reinforce investments in resilient, local health systems that can withstand global shocks and meet Africa's needs, write ...
Opinion
1 week ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: AI won’t let you die

Start-ups have poured their hearts and minds into solving the problem of biological complexity
Opinion
4 months ago

UN launches fundraiser to help contain Uganda Ebola outbreak

Uganda’s health capability taxed by US budget cuts just as haemorrhagic disease kills two people
World
6 months ago

WHO reports second Ebola death in Uganda

Ugandan health ministry says child fatality brings the number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda to 10
World
6 months ago

Ebola outbreak in Uganda claims first victim

World Health Organisation allocates $1m to help contain outbreak
World
7 months ago

WHO says eight dead in suspected Marburg outbreak in Tanzania

Viral haemorrhagic fever in East Africa, from the same virus family as Ebola, has a fatality rate as high as 88%
World
7 months ago
