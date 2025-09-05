At the G20 Empowerment of Women Working Group’s Women to Africa Think Tank, SA spotlighted Africa’s economic transformation. Former AU Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma shared her vision for unlocking the continent’s growth and why women are key drivers of that transformation.
WATCH: Road to G20: Women driving Africa’s growth
Business Day TV spoke to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chair of the African Union Commission
