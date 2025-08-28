World / Africa

Four African countries running out malnutrition food amid aid cuts

Save the Children warns Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan could run out of life-saving food for malnourished children within months

28 August 2025 - 22:08
by Aaron Ross, Ammu Kannampilly and Benjamin Ezeamalu
Supplies of specialised life-saving food for severely malnourished children are getting dangerously low in Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan. Picture: 123RF/RICCARDO LENNART NIELS MAYER
Nairobi — At least four African countries will run out of specialised life-saving food for severely malnourished children in the next three months due to shortages caused by aid cuts, Save the Children said on Thursday.

Supplies of high-energy biscuits, peanut-based Plumpy’Nut paste and other treatments known as ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) were getting dangerously low in Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan, the British-based aid group said.

“At a time when global hunger is skyrocketing, the funding that could save children’s lives has been cut because of recent aid cuts,” said Yvonne Arunga, the charity’s regional director for East and Southern Africa.

Save the Children did not name specific donors or funding reductions in its statement.

Under President Donald Trump, the US has slashed humanitarian assistance this year, and other Western powers have also been cutting funding as part of longer-term reductions.

Trump has said cuts to humanitarian aid are needed to ensure that grants align with his “America First” agenda and that other countries shoulder more of the burden.

Some clinics in the four African countries were turning to less-effective treatments for malnourished children, Save the Children said.

Lesotho already hurting despite welcome tariff reprieve

Reduction from 50% tariff to 15% too late to save many in tiny kingdom’s textiles industry
World
3 weeks ago

In Kenya, where about 2.8-million people are estimated to have experienced high levels of acute food insecurity during this year’s March-to-May rainy season, stocks are expected to run out in October, it added.

The statement said RUTF supplies in Nigeria, Somalia and South Sudan would run out within three months.

Government officials from the four countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Globally, funding cuts are expected to cut off nutrition treatment this year to 15.6-million people across 18 countries, including 2.3-million severely malnourished children, Save the Children said.

Cuts by the Trump administration left 60,000-66,000 tonnes of food, including 1,100 tonnes of fortified biscuits, stranded in warehouses for months earlier this year, Reuters reported in May.

The US government later agreed to hand over 600 tonnes of the biscuits to the UN World Food Programme but said it would have to destroy nearly 500 tonnes which expired last month.

Earlier this month, the US state department announced it would provide $93m (R1.64bn) for RUTF supplies to treat more than 800,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in 13 countries, including Nigeria, Sudan, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Reuters

Botswana declares public health emergency as it runs out of medicines

The military will oversee an emergency distribution drive, and trucks will head to remote areas, President Duma Boko says
World
3 days ago

HIV infections rise in Africa as Donald Trump’s aid cuts take toll

‘It’s as predictable as if you take your eye off a smouldering bushfire and the wind is blowing: a bushfire will come back,’ says SA HIV/Aids expert ...
World
2 months ago

Risk of mass starvation in ‘powder keg’ Sudan, UN warns

Warning comes a day after the UN World Food Programme temporarily stopped distributing food aid amid escalating violence
World
5 months ago

Africa-focused US food project on brink amid aid cuts

Georgia project, run by former Uganda missionary, makes nutrient-rich peanut paste for children in need
World
2 months ago

Trump’s aid funding cuts are already affecting African women

Birth control and women’s health issues brought into sharp focus as gutted USAID creates turmoil
World
5 months ago
