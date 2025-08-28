Four African countries running out malnutrition food amid aid cuts

Supplies of specialised life-saving food for severely malnourished children are getting dangerously low in Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan. Picture: 123RF/RICCARDO LENNART NIELS MAYER
Nairobi — At least four African countries will run out of specialised life-saving food for severely malnourished children in the next three months due to shortages caused by aid cuts, Save the Children said on Thursday.
Supplies of high-energy biscuits, peanut-based Plumpy’Nut paste and other treatments known as ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) were getting dangerously low in Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan, the British-based aid group said.
“At a time when global hunger is skyrocketing, the funding that could save children’s lives has been cut because of recent aid cuts,” said Yvonne Arunga, the charity’s regional director for East and Southern Africa.
Save the Children did not name specific donors or funding reductions in its statement.
Under President Donald Trump, the US has slashed humanitarian assistance this year, and other Western powers have also been cutting funding as part of longer-term reductions.
Trump has said cuts to humanitarian aid are needed to ensure that grants align with his “America First” agenda and that other countries shoulder more of the burden.
Some clinics in the four African countries were turning to less-effective treatments for malnourished children, Save the Children said.
In Kenya, where about 2.8-million people are estimated to have experienced high levels of acute food insecurity during this year’s March-to-May rainy season, stocks are expected to run out in October, it added.
The statement said RUTF supplies in Nigeria, Somalia and South Sudan would run out within three months.
Government officials from the four countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Globally, funding cuts are expected to cut off nutrition treatment this year to 15.6-million people across 18 countries, including 2.3-million severely malnourished children, Save the Children said.
Cuts by the Trump administration left 60,000-66,000 tonnes of food, including 1,100 tonnes of fortified biscuits, stranded in warehouses for months earlier this year, Reuters reported in May.
The US government later agreed to hand over 600 tonnes of the biscuits to the UN World Food Programme but said it would have to destroy nearly 500 tonnes which expired last month.
Earlier this month, the US state department announced it would provide $93m (R1.64bn) for RUTF supplies to treat more than 800,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in 13 countries, including Nigeria, Sudan, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Four African countries running out malnutrition food amid aid cuts
Save the Children warns Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan could run out of life-saving food for malnourished children within months
Nairobi — At least four African countries will run out of specialised life-saving food for severely malnourished children in the next three months due to shortages caused by aid cuts, Save the Children said on Thursday.
Supplies of high-energy biscuits, peanut-based Plumpy’Nut paste and other treatments known as ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) were getting dangerously low in Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan, the British-based aid group said.
“At a time when global hunger is skyrocketing, the funding that could save children’s lives has been cut because of recent aid cuts,” said Yvonne Arunga, the charity’s regional director for East and Southern Africa.
Save the Children did not name specific donors or funding reductions in its statement.
Under President Donald Trump, the US has slashed humanitarian assistance this year, and other Western powers have also been cutting funding as part of longer-term reductions.
Trump has said cuts to humanitarian aid are needed to ensure that grants align with his “America First” agenda and that other countries shoulder more of the burden.
Some clinics in the four African countries were turning to less-effective treatments for malnourished children, Save the Children said.
Lesotho already hurting despite welcome tariff reprieve
In Kenya, where about 2.8-million people are estimated to have experienced high levels of acute food insecurity during this year’s March-to-May rainy season, stocks are expected to run out in October, it added.
The statement said RUTF supplies in Nigeria, Somalia and South Sudan would run out within three months.
Government officials from the four countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Globally, funding cuts are expected to cut off nutrition treatment this year to 15.6-million people across 18 countries, including 2.3-million severely malnourished children, Save the Children said.
Cuts by the Trump administration left 60,000-66,000 tonnes of food, including 1,100 tonnes of fortified biscuits, stranded in warehouses for months earlier this year, Reuters reported in May.
The US government later agreed to hand over 600 tonnes of the biscuits to the UN World Food Programme but said it would have to destroy nearly 500 tonnes which expired last month.
Earlier this month, the US state department announced it would provide $93m (R1.64bn) for RUTF supplies to treat more than 800,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in 13 countries, including Nigeria, Sudan, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Reuters
Botswana declares public health emergency as it runs out of medicines
HIV infections rise in Africa as Donald Trump’s aid cuts take toll
Risk of mass starvation in ‘powder keg’ Sudan, UN warns
Africa-focused US food project on brink amid aid cuts
Trump’s aid funding cuts are already affecting African women
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump’s banquet for Africa’s Lilliputians
Five issues on G20 finance meeting agenda in SA
Trump USAID cuts could cause over 14m additional deaths by 2030, study shows
HIV infections rise in Africa as Donald Trump’s aid cuts take toll
Africa-focused US food project on brink amid aid cuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.