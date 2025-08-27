Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo with his wife, Gueta Chapo. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Maputo — Qatari investment firm Mansour Holding has signed a $20bn (R355bn) partnership agreement with Mozambique to support sectors the government is prioritising including energy and agriculture, says President Daniel Chapo’s office.
It is the latest in a series of investments by Mansour Holding across Africa, with similar deals in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Botswana announced in the past two weeks.
The continent’s vast land resources, a paucity of key infrastructure and some of the world’s top mineral deposits crucial to the global renewable energy push have drawn increasing interest from Middle Eastern nations and companies, which are vying for influence with rivals such as China and the US.
Earlier on Wednesday Mansour Holding, led by Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, announced the acquisition of a 19.9% stake in Australia’s Invictus Energy to help finance a promising gas project in Zimbabwe.
“We are not here to compete, we are here to complement. We are not here to take, we are here to build,” he said in a statement after meeting Chapo on Tuesday, adding that Mansour Holding was in Africa for the long-term.
In Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema announced on August 18 that the investment firm had pledged $19bn (R337.25bn) in investments for the nation.
Qatar’s Mansour Holding to invest $20bn in Mozambique
Mozambicans to benefit from latest in a series of investments by Qatari investment firm across Africa
Maputo — Qatari investment firm Mansour Holding has signed a $20bn (R355bn) partnership agreement with Mozambique to support sectors the government is prioritising including energy and agriculture, says President Daniel Chapo’s office.
It is the latest in a series of investments by Mansour Holding across Africa, with similar deals in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Botswana announced in the past two weeks.
The continent’s vast land resources, a paucity of key infrastructure and some of the world’s top mineral deposits crucial to the global renewable energy push have drawn increasing interest from Middle Eastern nations and companies, which are vying for influence with rivals such as China and the US.
Earlier on Wednesday Mansour Holding, led by Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, announced the acquisition of a 19.9% stake in Australia’s Invictus Energy to help finance a promising gas project in Zimbabwe.
“We are not here to compete, we are here to complement. We are not here to take, we are here to build,” he said in a statement after meeting Chapo on Tuesday, adding that Mansour Holding was in Africa for the long-term.
In Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema announced on August 18 that the investment firm had pledged $19bn (R337.25bn) in investments for the nation.
Reuters
Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar
SA urges EU to reconsider CBAM, citing concessions made to US
KIM SILBERMAN: Rand stabilises as capital-flow headwinds abate
Ramaphosa stands firm on not compromising foreign policy for trade perks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar
Botswana seeks control of De Beers
Chinese fighter jets roar over Egypt’s pyramids in first joint exercises
Angola recovers $200m in collateral from JPMorgan after rebound
Zimbabwe plans to break ground for new lithium plant this year
Zambia to restart work on power line link to Tanzania
Angola finance minister considers IMF programme
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.