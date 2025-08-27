World / Africa

Qatar’s Mansour Holding to invest $20bn in Mozambique

Mozambicans to benefit from latest in a series of investments by Qatari investment firm across Africa

27 August 2025 - 17:48
by Custodio Cossa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo with his wife, Gueta Chapo. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo with his wife, Gueta Chapo. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Maputo — Qatari investment firm Mansour Holding has signed a $20bn (R355bn) partnership agreement with Mozambique to support sectors the government is prioritising including energy and agriculture, says President Daniel Chapo’s office.

It is the latest in a series of investments by Mansour Holding across Africa, with similar deals in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Botswana announced in the past two weeks.

The continent’s vast land resources, a paucity of key infrastructure and some of the world’s top mineral deposits crucial to the global renewable energy push have drawn increasing interest from Middle Eastern nations and companies, which are vying for influence with rivals such as China and the US.

Earlier on Wednesday Mansour Holding, led by Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, announced the acquisition of a 19.9% stake in Australia’s Invictus Energy to help finance a promising gas project in Zimbabwe.

“We are not here to compete, we are here to complement. We are not here to take, we are here to build,” he said in a statement after meeting Chapo on Tuesday, adding that Mansour Holding was in Africa for the long-term.

In Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema announced on August 18 that the investment firm had pledged $19bn (R337.25bn) in investments for the nation.

Reuters

Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar

Deal focuses on key sectors including infrastructure, energy, mining, diamond refinement and agriculture
World
6 days ago

SA urges EU to reconsider CBAM, citing concessions made to US

CBAM could further penalise SA firms which are already facing steep tariffs from the US.
National
8 hours ago

KIM SILBERMAN: Rand stabilises as capital-flow headwinds abate

Investors continue to increase offshore allocations, but data suggest adjustment is mostly done
Opinion
2 days ago

Ramaphosa stands firm on not compromising foreign policy for trade perks

President says SA’s approach ‘is neither partisan nor beholden, but strategic’
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal ...
World / Africa
2.
Botswana declares public health emergency as it ...
World / Africa
3.
World briefs: Belgium resists seizing Russia’s ...
World
4.
At least 20 killed, including 5 journalists, as ...
World
5.
China aims for deterrence in military show that ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar

World / Africa

Botswana seeks control of De Beers

World / Africa

Chinese fighter jets roar over Egypt’s pyramids in first joint exercises

World / Africa

Angola recovers $200m in collateral from JPMorgan after rebound

World / Africa

Zimbabwe plans to break ground for new lithium plant this year

World / Africa

Zambia to restart work on power line link to Tanzania

World / Africa

Angola finance minister considers IMF programme

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.