World / Africa

Botswana declares public health emergency as it runs out of medicines

The military will oversee an emergency distribution drive, and trucks will head to remote areas, President Duma Boko says

25 August 2025 - 17:06
by BRIAN BENZA
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Gaborone — Botswana’s President Duma Boko declared a public health emergency on Monday, saying the national medical supply chain had failed, leaving hospitals and clinics short of medicine and other vital stock.

Boko said the military would oversee an emergency distribution drive, and the first trucks would leave the capital, Gaborone, and head to remote areas by the evening.

The country’s health ministry warned in early August it was running out of medicines and supplies due to unspecified financial challenges, and postponed all nonurgent surgery.

“The medical supply chain as run by central medical stores has failed,” Boko said in a televised address. “This failure has led to a severe disruption to health supplies countrywide.”

The finance ministry had approved 250-million pula (R329m) in emergency funding for procurement, he added. Botswana’s budget has been constrained this year due to a prolonged downturn in the global diamond market — it is the world’s leading producer of diamonds by value.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has also cut funding that was supporting Botswana’s health sector.

A spokesperson for Botswana’s government did not immediately respond to questions about whether that had contributed to the crisis.

Boko said on Monday the price at which the government procured medical supplies was inflated, and that existing distribution systems were causing loss, waste and damage.

In its statement on August 4, the health ministry said it owed 1-billion pula to private health facilities and suppliers, compounding its challenges.

Medicines for hypertension, cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, eye conditions, asthma, sexual reproductive health and mental health conditions were all running out, it said.

There were also shortages of dressings and sutures, it added.

Reuters

Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar

Deal focuses on key sectors including infrastructure, energy, mining, diamond refinement and agriculture
World
3 days ago

Botswana says sorry to Bridgette Motsepe over corruption allegations

'The allegations are entirely false and were made recklessly'
National
3 weeks ago

Botswana seeks control of De Beers

Country wants ‘full control over this strategic national asset and the entire value chain, including marketing’, mining minister tells Financial Times
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal ...
World / Africa
2.
US House faces decades of Republican rule if ...
World
3.
Rights group sues Eswatini government over Trump ...
World / Africa
4.
Gaza City suburbs pounded by Israeli forces ahead ...
World / Middle East
5.
Democrats push back on Trump plan to send troops ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar

World / Africa

Botswana says sorry to Bridgette Motsepe over corruption allegations

National

Botswana seeks control of De Beers

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.