Gaborone — Botswana’s President Duma Boko declared a public health emergency on Monday, saying the national medical supply chain had failed, leaving hospitals and clinics short of medicine and other vital stock.
Boko said the military would oversee an emergency distribution drive, and the first trucks would leave the capital, Gaborone, and head to remote areas by the evening.
The country’s health ministry warned in early August it was running out of medicines and supplies due to unspecified financial challenges, and postponed all nonurgent surgery.
“The medical supply chain as run by central medical stores has failed,” Boko said in a televised address. “This failure has led to a severe disruption to health supplies countrywide.”
The finance ministry had approved 250-million pula (R329m) in emergency funding for procurement, he added. Botswana’s budget has been constrained this year due to a prolonged downturn in the global diamond market — it is the world’s leading producer of diamonds by value.
The administration of US President Donald Trump has also cut funding that was supporting Botswana’s health sector.
A spokesperson for Botswana’s government did not immediately respond to questions about whether that had contributed to the crisis.
Boko said on Monday the price at which the government procured medical supplies was inflated, and that existing distribution systems were causing loss, waste and damage.
In its statement on August 4, the health ministry said it owed 1-billion pula to private health facilities and suppliers, compounding its challenges.
Medicines for hypertension, cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, eye conditions, asthma, sexual reproductive health and mental health conditions were all running out, it said.
There were also shortages of dressings and sutures, it added.
Botswana declares public health emergency as it runs out of medicines
The military will oversee an emergency distribution drive, and trucks will head to remote areas, President Duma Boko says
Gaborone — Botswana’s President Duma Boko declared a public health emergency on Monday, saying the national medical supply chain had failed, leaving hospitals and clinics short of medicine and other vital stock.
Boko said the military would oversee an emergency distribution drive, and the first trucks would leave the capital, Gaborone, and head to remote areas by the evening.
The country’s health ministry warned in early August it was running out of medicines and supplies due to unspecified financial challenges, and postponed all nonurgent surgery.
“The medical supply chain as run by central medical stores has failed,” Boko said in a televised address. “This failure has led to a severe disruption to health supplies countrywide.”
The finance ministry had approved 250-million pula (R329m) in emergency funding for procurement, he added. Botswana’s budget has been constrained this year due to a prolonged downturn in the global diamond market — it is the world’s leading producer of diamonds by value.
The administration of US President Donald Trump has also cut funding that was supporting Botswana’s health sector.
A spokesperson for Botswana’s government did not immediately respond to questions about whether that had contributed to the crisis.
Boko said on Monday the price at which the government procured medical supplies was inflated, and that existing distribution systems were causing loss, waste and damage.
In its statement on August 4, the health ministry said it owed 1-billion pula to private health facilities and suppliers, compounding its challenges.
Medicines for hypertension, cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, eye conditions, asthma, sexual reproductive health and mental health conditions were all running out, it said.
There were also shortages of dressings and sutures, it added.
Reuters
Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar
Botswana says sorry to Bridgette Motsepe over corruption allegations
Botswana seeks control of De Beers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar
Botswana says sorry to Bridgette Motsepe over corruption allegations
Botswana seeks control of De Beers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.