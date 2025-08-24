World / Africa

Nigerian Air Force rescues 76 kidnap victims, child dies

Air strike and rescue operation targets a suspect linked to a mosque attack last week

24 August 2025 - 16:21
by Camillus Eboh
Islamist violence has become an extensive challenge for African governments. File photo: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
Islamist violence has become an extensive challenge for African governments. File photo: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

Abuja — The Nigerian Air Force have rescued 76 kidnap victims, including women and children, after a precision air strike on a bandit stronghold in northwest Katsina State, authorities said.

Saturday’s operation, targeting Pauwa Hill in Kankara Local Government Area, was part of a manhunt for a gang leader, Babaro, who has been linked to a mosque attack last week in the town of Malumfashi in northwest Nigeria.

One child died during the rescue, the state’s internal security ministry said, but it was unclear if there were any other casualties among the kidnap victims or the gang members.

The air force did not immediately respond to phone calls and messages seeking comment.

The air strike could mark a breakthrough in efforts to dismantle criminal networks in northwest Nigeria, where armed gangs have terrorised rural communities for years.

Reuters

