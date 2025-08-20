A man cycles to work in the Harare, Zimbabwe, April 1 2025. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
Harare, Zimbabwe — The US has stopped processing most visas in Zimbabwe until further notice, its embassy in Harare said on Wednesday, citing unspecified concerns with the government.
“We have paused routine visa services in Harare while we address concerns with the government of Zimbabwe,” the embassy said in a post on X. It said the move was not a travel ban and that current visas would remain valid.
The Zimbabwean government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The pause took effect on August 7, according to a notice on the US state department’s website, which said it applied to all visa services with the exception of most diplomatic and official visas.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has restricted travel from a number of African countries, saying it was working to prevent visa overstaying and misuse.
Zimbabwe had a visa overstay rate of 10.57% in 2023, according to a US department of homeland security report.
Starting this week, the US will require visa applicants from Zambia and Malawi to pay bonds of up to $15,000 for some visitor visas. The Trump administration has also paused visa processing in Niger.
Harare resident Angella Chirombo said her 18-year-old son had received a scholarship to do his bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University and had been waiting for a visa interview when the pause hit.
“He was supposed to be in school already. I paid for everything else and was waiting for the visa so I could buy tickets,” she said.
She said other parents were considering booking interviews at other US embassies in Southern Africa, but that she wouldn’t be able to afford the travel.
“Now they are saying we can go to Zambia and Namibia. I don’t have money right now and I don’t know where to get this money. There are so many students that have been affected.”
US embassy stops processing visas in Zimbabwe
The US says the move is not a travel ban and that current visas will remain valid
Harare, Zimbabwe — The US has stopped processing most visas in Zimbabwe until further notice, its embassy in Harare said on Wednesday, citing unspecified concerns with the government.
“We have paused routine visa services in Harare while we address concerns with the government of Zimbabwe,” the embassy said in a post on X. It said the move was not a travel ban and that current visas would remain valid.
The Zimbabwean government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The pause took effect on August 7, according to a notice on the US state department’s website, which said it applied to all visa services with the exception of most diplomatic and official visas.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has restricted travel from a number of African countries, saying it was working to prevent visa overstaying and misuse.
Zimbabwe had a visa overstay rate of 10.57% in 2023, according to a US department of homeland security report.
Starting this week, the US will require visa applicants from Zambia and Malawi to pay bonds of up to $15,000 for some visitor visas. The Trump administration has also paused visa processing in Niger.
Harare resident Angella Chirombo said her 18-year-old son had received a scholarship to do his bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University and had been waiting for a visa interview when the pause hit.
“He was supposed to be in school already. I paid for everything else and was waiting for the visa so I could buy tickets,” she said.
She said other parents were considering booking interviews at other US embassies in Southern Africa, but that she wouldn’t be able to afford the travel.
“Now they are saying we can go to Zambia and Namibia. I don’t have money right now and I don’t know where to get this money. There are so many students that have been affected.”
Reuters
SA excluded from new Trump visa curbs on Sadc countries — for now
US to require Zambia and Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for visas
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: US travel bans gift Africa to China
T TSHIVHENGWA: Tourism is not a luxury, it’s a national priority
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.