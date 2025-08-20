Rwanda-backed rebels on killing spree in DRC, Human Rights Watch says

A member of the M23 rebel group walks on the outskirts of Matanda in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on March 22 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA/FILE
Kinshasa — Rwanda-backed M23 rebels killed at least 140 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in July, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Wednesday that highlighted how violence remains elevated despite the US- and Qatar-backed peace talks under way.
The advocacy group provided new details about the killing spree first reported by Reuters in July. It said total killings in Rutshuru territory in July may exceed 300, echoing similar findings by the UN last month.
The report included interviews with civilians that that HRW said had survived the killings, elaborating on how the attacks had taken place. One woman, who saw M23 kill her husband with a machete, described being marched all day to a river with about 70 women and children.
“They told us to sit on the edge of the riverbank, and then they started shooting at us,” the woman was quoted as saying. She said she survived after falling into the river without being shot.
Another man said that he watched M23 rebels kill his wife and four children aged nine months to 10 years from afar, after failing to make it back in time to save them, according to the report. The killings occurred weeks after a June 27 US-brokered preliminary deal between the DRC and Rwanda and peace negotiations in Qatar between the DRC and M23 rebels.
M23 has previously denied any role in the killings. The group did not respond to a request to comment on the report.
The HRW said the witness accounts indicated the attacks took place in at least 14 villages and farming areas near Virunga National Park in eastern DRC in July.
Citing 25 witness accounts, medical staff, UN personnel and other sources, the HRW said most victims were ethnic Hutu, with some ethnic Nande.
The HRW urged the UN Security Council, EU and governments to expand sanctions, press for arrests and prosecutions, and called on Rwanda to allow UN and independent forensic experts into areas under M23 control.
Reuters could not independently verify the HRW’s report.
Rwanda-backed rebels on killing spree in DRC, Human Rights Watch says
Advocacy group says at least 140 people were massacred in July amid ongoing peace talks
Kinshasa — Rwanda-backed M23 rebels killed at least 140 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in July, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Wednesday that highlighted how violence remains elevated despite the US- and Qatar-backed peace talks under way.
The advocacy group provided new details about the killing spree first reported by Reuters in July. It said total killings in Rutshuru territory in July may exceed 300, echoing similar findings by the UN last month.
The report included interviews with civilians that that HRW said had survived the killings, elaborating on how the attacks had taken place. One woman, who saw M23 kill her husband with a machete, described being marched all day to a river with about 70 women and children.
“They told us to sit on the edge of the riverbank, and then they started shooting at us,” the woman was quoted as saying. She said she survived after falling into the river without being shot.
Another man said that he watched M23 rebels kill his wife and four children aged nine months to 10 years from afar, after failing to make it back in time to save them, according to the report. The killings occurred weeks after a June 27 US-brokered preliminary deal between the DRC and Rwanda and peace negotiations in Qatar between the DRC and M23 rebels.
M23 has previously denied any role in the killings. The group did not respond to a request to comment on the report.
The HRW said the witness accounts indicated the attacks took place in at least 14 villages and farming areas near Virunga National Park in eastern DRC in July.
Citing 25 witness accounts, medical staff, UN personnel and other sources, the HRW said most victims were ethnic Hutu, with some ethnic Nande.
The HRW urged the UN Security Council, EU and governments to expand sanctions, press for arrests and prosecutions, and called on Rwanda to allow UN and independent forensic experts into areas under M23 control.
Reuters could not independently verify the HRW’s report.
Reuters
Rebels wielding machetes and hoes kill at least 52 in eastern DRC
Congolese army battles convicted war criminal’s militia
Islamic State affiliate claims responsibility for killing at least 43 in attack on DRC church
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Trump’s first 180 days: critical minerals, Africa and a new trade doctrine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rebels wielding machetes and hoes kill at least 52 in eastern DRC
LETTER: ANC ignores Islamic violence
Congolese army battles convicted war criminal’s militia
Islamic State affiliate claims responsibility for killing at least 43 in attack ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.