Death toll after Nigeria mosque attack rises to 50

Maiduguri — The death toll from an attack by gunmen on a mosque and nearby homes in Nigeria’s northwest Katsina state has risen to at least 50, with about 60 others abducted, officials and residents said yesterday.
The attack occurred early on Tuesday in the remote community of Unguwan Mantau, in Malumfashi district, as Muslim worshippers gathered for Fajr, the dawn prayer.
Witnesses reported that armed assailants arrived on motorcycles, opening fire inside the mosque before moving through the village.
Aminu Ibrahim, an MP representing Malumfashi, said at least 30 people were killed and 20 others burnt alive in a series of brutal attacks on the community.
Katsina police spokesperson Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu said officers intercepted the attackers and successfully prevented a planned assault on two villages.
But while fleeing through Mantau, the attackers opened fire on residents.
Several homes were also set ablaze before security forces arrived at the scene, he said.
Survivors recounted harrowing scenes of women and girls being dragged away by the assailants.
On Tuesday, Fatima Abakar, an official at the local general hospital, said 27 bodies were registered at the morgue, though many victims were taken by relatives for Islamic burial rites.
Reuters
