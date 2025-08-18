World / Africa

Live coverage of opposition leader Lissu’s treason trial banned by Tanzania court

Live streaming of Tundu Lissu’s treason trial ruling sparks concerns over transparency ahead of 2025 elections

18 August 2025 - 18:34
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu at the Kisutu resident magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam. Picture: REUTERS/EMMANUEL HERMAN
Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu at the Kisutu resident magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam. Picture: REUTERS/EMMANUEL HERMAN

A court in Tanzania on Monday banned live coverage of treason proceedings against the East African nation’s main opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who criticised the decision.

Principal resident magistrate Franco Kiswaga said the ban would help protect civilian prosecution witnesses, acceding to a request by the state prosecutor who said it was necessary to conceal their identities.

“Live streaming, live broadcast and any other sort of live distribution of content online to the public, including on social media or video broadcast, are hereby prohibited,” Kiswaga ruled during preliminary proceedings on Monday at the Kisutu resident magistrate’s court in Dar es Salaam.

Lissu had already opposed the request, saying such an order would allow the court to operate in “darkness” and prevent his supporters from following the case. Officials from his Chadema party also criticised the court’s order.

“Justice must be done and be seen to be done,” Lissu, who is representing himself after dismissing his attorneys, said last week.

Lissu is the leader of Tanzania’s biggest opposition party and has been in detention since early April after he was charged with treason and publication of false information. He has rejected the charges.

Lissu, who was shot 16 times in a 2017 assassination attempt, was runner-up in the 2020 presidential election but his party has been disqualified from participating in October’s presidential and parliamentary votes.

His detention and unexplained abductions of government critics in recent months have shone a spotlight on the human rights record of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who says her government is committed to respecting human rights.

Hassan is running for the presidency for the first time after assuming office after the death of her predecessor John Magufuli in 2021.

Reuters

Kenyan rights activist arrested over role in protests

Boniface Mwangi suspected of facilitating ‘terrorist acts’ linked to deadly antigovernment protests
World
4 weeks ago

Tanzanian opposition leader calms followers at treason trial hearing

Shot 16 times in 2017, Tundu Lissu came second in the recent presidential poll but now faces a charge of treason
World
2 months ago

World news briefs: Drought hits Russia’s grain harvest

Clock ticking for EU-US tariffs deal, migrant smuggler gets 25 years in UK jail and Tanzania deports rights activists
World
2 months ago

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu charged with treason

Prosecutors say Chadema’s leader called on the public to launch a rebellion and disrupt this year’s election
World
4 months ago

Tanzania police arrest opposition leaders

Arrests come after police ban conference planned by opposition youth wing
World
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gotta make a deal, Trump tells Ukraine, while war ...
World / Europe
2.
World briefs: US sues California to block tough ...
World
3.
Foreign investors lift US treasuries to record ...
World
4.
Congolese army battles convicted war criminal’s ...
World
5.
India’s plan to slash taxes to benefit small car ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Kenyan rights activist arrested over role in protests

World / Africa

Tanzanian opposition leader calms followers at treason trial hearing

World / Africa

World news briefs: Drought hits Russia’s grain harvest

World

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu charged with treason

World / Africa

Tanzania police arrest opposition leaders

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.