World / Africa

WATCH: How the high cost of capital hampers the African Continental Free Trade Area

Business Day TV speaks with Luthando Vuba, executive head of international trade in Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking division

07 August 2025 - 17:44
As trade wars rock the world, Africa could find solutions to new markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). However, among the many challenges in getting the AfCFTA off the ground is the high cost of capital for African states. Countries cannot invest in the infrastructure needed to facilitate trade if they are servicing unmanageable debt.

Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Luthando Vuba, executive head of international trade in Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking division at an event the lender hosted about financing Africa forward.

NEVA MAKGETLA: The AfCFTA and SA development

The trade agreement can drive growth if bolstered by efforts to lift investment in regional logistics
Opinion
2 days ago

Ramaphosa calls for boost in intra-Africa trade to combat US tariffs

In his closing address at the ANC’s NEC on Monday, the president lamented America’s punitive tariffs
Economy
2 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: How African governments should deal with the new normal

A common industrial policy has been missing from the regional economic integration mix for decades
Opinion
1 week ago

RAYMOND PARSONS: Policy wisdom at a premium in this Trump tariff era

Admirable thoughts about high-level decision-making have may need to be reworked for navigating today’s increasingly complex geopolitical arena, ...
Opinion
1 week ago

ANDREW MASHADA: The $450bn Africa intra-trade question

Regional trade is crucial for the continent to unlock its economic growth potential
Opinion
2 weeks ago
