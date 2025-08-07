As trade wars rock the world, Africa could find solutions to new markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). However, among the many challenges in getting the AfCFTA off the ground is the high cost of capital for African states. Countries cannot invest in the infrastructure needed to facilitate trade if they are servicing unmanageable debt.
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Luthando Vuba, executive head of international trade in Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking division at an event the lender hosted about financing Africa forward.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How the high cost of capital hampers the African Continental Free Trade Area
Business Day TV speaks with Luthando Vuba, executive head of international trade in Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking division
As trade wars rock the world, Africa could find solutions to new markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). However, among the many challenges in getting the AfCFTA off the ground is the high cost of capital for African states. Countries cannot invest in the infrastructure needed to facilitate trade if they are servicing unmanageable debt.
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Luthando Vuba, executive head of international trade in Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking division at an event the lender hosted about financing Africa forward.
ALSO READ:
NEVA MAKGETLA: The AfCFTA and SA development
Ramaphosa calls for boost in intra-Africa trade to combat US tariffs
JOHN DLUDLU: How African governments should deal with the new normal
RAYMOND PARSONS: Policy wisdom at a premium in this Trump tariff era
ANDREW MASHADA: The $450bn Africa intra-trade question
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa calls for boost in intra-Africa trade to combat US tariffs
NEVA MAKGETLA: The AfCFTA and SA development
Labour 20 summit commits to slashing joblessness, gender pay gap
ALAN BEESLEY: GNU inertia leaves SA exporters in the cold
GUGU LOURIE: SA has much to learn from India in how to fight Trump’s trade war
JOHN DLUDLU: How African governments should deal with the new normal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.