Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama at a ceremony in Accra, Ghana, July 8 2025. Picture: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS
Accra — Ghana’s defence and environment ministers died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday in the southern Ashanti region along with three other officials and three air force crew, the government said.
Julius Debrah, President John Mahama’s chief of staff, told a press conference that the crash in which defence minister Edward Omane Boamah and environment, science & technology minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed died in the crash.
“The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country,” Debrah said.
Earlier Ghana’s armed forces said radar contact had been lost with a Z9 air force helicopter.
Ghana says defence, environment ministers die in helicopter crash
President John Mahama’s office confirms ministers, along with three other officials and three air force crew died in crash
Accra — Ghana’s defence and environment ministers died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday in the southern Ashanti region along with three other officials and three air force crew, the government said.
Julius Debrah, President John Mahama’s chief of staff, told a press conference that the crash in which defence minister Edward Omane Boamah and environment, science & technology minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed died in the crash.
“The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country,” Debrah said.
Earlier Ghana’s armed forces said radar contact had been lost with a Z9 air force helicopter.
Reuters
Ivory Coast vows to find new buyers for its cocoa as 15% Trump tariff looms
Lesotho already hurting despite welcome tariff reprieve
Ivory Coast’s President Ouattara in driving seat for fourth term
Botswana says sorry to Bridgette Motsepe over corruption allegations
Border clashes kill at least six as South Sudan-Uganda tensions rise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.