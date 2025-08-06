World / Africa

Ghana says defence, environment ministers die in helicopter crash

President John Mahama’s office confirms ministers, along with three other officials and three air force crew died in crash

06 August 2025 - 17:11
by Emmanuel Bruce and Christian Akorlie
Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama at a ceremony in Accra, Ghana, July 8 2025. Picture: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS
Accra — Ghana’s defence and environment ministers died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday in the southern Ashanti region along with three other officials and three air force crew, the government said.

Julius Debrah, President John Mahama’s chief of staff, told a press conference that the crash in which defence minister Edward Omane Boamah and environment, science & technology minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed died in the crash. 

“The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country,” Debrah said.

Earlier Ghana’s armed forces said radar contact had been lost with a Z9 air force helicopter.

Reuters 

Ivory Coast vows to find new buyers for its cocoa as 15% Trump tariff looms

World’s biggest cocoa producer exports up to 300,000 metric tons of cocoa beans to the US each year
World
1 day ago

Lesotho already hurting despite welcome tariff reprieve

Reduction from 50% tariff to 15% too late to save many in tiny kingdom’s textiles industry
World
1 day ago

Ivory Coast’s President Ouattara in driving seat for fourth term

Former banker has overseen steady economic growth and has no strong challengers to block his re-election
World
1 week ago

Botswana says sorry to Bridgette Motsepe over corruption allegations

'The allegations are entirely false and were made recklessly'
National
6 days ago

Border clashes kill at least six as South Sudan-Uganda tensions rise

Competing claims over poorly defined boundary often flare into small-scale fighting between two allies
World
1 week ago
