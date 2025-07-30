World / Africa

Border clashes kill at least six as South Sudan-Uganda tensions rise

Competing claims over poorly defined boundary often flare into small-scale fighting between two allies

30 July 2025 - 17:56
by Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba talks to Lt-Gen Sam Okiding at the Chief of Defence Forces inter-force drill competition in Kampala, Uganda. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HAJARAH NALWADDA
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba talks to Lt-Gen Sam Okiding at the Chief of Defence Forces inter-force drill competition in Kampala, Uganda. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HAJARAH NALWADDA

Kampala — At least six people have been killed in clashes between longstanding allies South Sudan and Uganda near their shared border, where competing claims over the poorly defined boundary often flare into small-scale fighting.

Elements from the two armies exchanged fire on Monday in South Sudan’s Kajo Keji county, killing five South Sudanese (SSPDF) soldiers, South Sudanese officials said.

Ugandan army spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said SSPDF soldiers had strayed into Uganda’s West Nile region and refused to leave, leading to the firefight, in which at least one Ugandan soldier died.

Uganda has backed forces loyal to South Sudanese President Salva Kiir for several decades, helping the country fight for independence, which was won in 2011, and during the subsequent civil war.

Kajo-Keji county said in a statement that five SSPDF soldiers had been killed in a surprise attack by Ugandan forces backed by tanks and artillery. South Sudan’s army confirmed the skirmish but did not say how many died.

An existing joint border committee will look at ways to find a peaceful resolution to recurrent border-related disputes, SSPDF spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

In March, South Sudan invited Uganda’s army to help bolster security in the capital Juba, following a breakdown in the turbulent relationship between Kiir and his rival, first vice-president Riek Machar.

Reuters

UN report says global hunger fell in 2024, except in Africa and western Asia

Secretary-general Antonio Guterres tells Ethiopia conference that wars ‘continue to drive hunger from Gaza to Sudan and beyond’
World
1 day ago

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ‘immediate and unconditional’ ceasefire

Mediation by Malaysia, China and the US ends deadliest conflict in more than a decade
World
2 days ago

Israeli minister hints at annexing parts of Gaza

UN says more food is heading into territory as seven more hunger-related deaths reported
World
2 hours ago

Ivory Coast’s President Ouattara in driving seat for fourth term

Former banker has overseen steady economic growth and has no strong challengers to block his re-election
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump says he may not attend G20 summit in SA
World / Americas
2.
US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has ...
World / Europe
3.
Tsunami warning sounded after powerful quake in ...
World
4.
Ghana axes $1.2bn local bauxite deal in favour of ...
World / Americas
5.
Islamic State affiliate claims responsibility for ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.