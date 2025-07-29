Four killed, hundreds arrested in protests over Angola fuel hike

Smoke rises from a makeshift barricade blocking a road in the Angolan capital, Luanda, as people took to the streets to protest a hike in the price of diesel. Picture: Portal Diamante Angola Image: Portal Diamante Angola
At least four people were killed and hundreds arrested during protests in Angola over a fuel price hike, with unrest continuing in a few parts of the capital, Luanda, on Tuesday, police said.
Monday’s violence, which involved looting, acts of vandalism and clashes with police, came after a government decision earlier in July to increase the price of diesel by 33% to ease the strain of costly fuel subsidies on public finances.
Minibus taxi associations, which hiked their fares by as much as 50%, launched a three-day strike in protest at the move on Monday, when the violence erupted.
More than 500 people were arrested as shops, banks, buses and private vehicles were vandalised, national police spokesperson Mateus Rodrigues said, adding there were still “pockets of disorder” in parts of Luanda.
The Southern African oil-producing country has been gradually cutting fuel subsidies since 2023, when protests over a petrol price hike also turned deadly.
