Four killed, hundreds arrested in protests over Angola fuel hike

Violence erupts after as minibus taxi associations launch strike in response

29 July 2025 - 16:49
by Miguel Gomes
Smoke rises from a makeshift barricade blocking a road in the Angolan capital, Luanda, as people took to the streets to protest a hike in the price of diesel. Picture: Portal Diamante Angola
Image: Portal Diamante Angola

At least four people were killed and hundreds arrested during protests in Angola over a fuel price hike, with unrest continuing in a few parts of the capital, Luanda, on Tuesday, police said.

Monday’s violence, which involved looting, acts of vandalism and clashes with police, came after a government decision earlier in July to increase the price of diesel by 33% to ease the strain of costly fuel subsidies on public finances.

Minibus taxi associations, which hiked their fares by as much as 50%, launched a three-day strike in protest at the move on Monday, when the violence erupted.

More than 500 people were arrested as shops, banks, buses and private vehicles were vandalised, national police spokesperson Mateus Rodrigues said, adding there were still “pockets of disorder” in parts of Luanda.

The Southern African oil-producing country has been gradually cutting fuel subsidies since 2023, when protests over a petrol price hike also turned deadly.

Offshore projects boost Angola’s flagging oil production

Output has halved due to maturing fields since reaching a peak of about 2-million bpd in 2008
6 days ago

Angola raises diesel price again to boost public coffers

Government lifts price by a third in drive to curb fuel subsidies and shore up public finances
2 weeks ago

Namibia shows off its hard power

Smart turnout at Grootfontein reveals a small iron fist that tilts to China
2 weeks ago

Zambia, Angola push Lobito Corridor as financing talks advance

Project will link Zambia’s Chingola region to Angola’s Benguela railway offering an export route for copper and agricultural goods
1 month ago
