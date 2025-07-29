AfDB unit hopes to tap capital markets from 2027 as US slashes support

Nairobi — The African Development Bank (AfDB) unit that lends to low-income countries will raise $5bn from capital markets every three years from 2027, a senior bank official said on Tuesday.
The African Development Fund (ADF) facility has provided $45bn in concessional credit to 37 low-income African countries since it was established in 1972, and is looking to raise funding as donor countries such as the US cut support.
The ADF counts the US as its biggest cumulative donor, but President Donald Trump’s administration wants to cut $555m in funding.
“We have an ambition to go to the capital markets and raise funding, which would help us to diversify the way that we fund ourselves,” said Valerie Dabady, the AfDB’s head of resource mobilisation and partnerships.
“We believe that we can raise up to $5bn in every three-year cycle. But to get there we have to actually change our charter,” she said, adding that was already under way.
The ADF will then seek a credit rating and start undertaking the work of raising funds, following in the footsteps of the broader AfDB, which has issued a range of instruments in international capital markets over the years, Dabady said.
The Abidjan-based AfDB is the continent's biggest development bank and it approved a review of the ADF’s funding mix in December 2022, she said, before the geopolitical shifts that have stoked concerns about attainment of replenishment targets.
“It was very prescient and very timely that we should have done this ... what the current geopolitical context has done is to give a bit more impetus to what it is we want to do with the market borrowing,” Dabady said.
The next round of replenishment for the ADF, which is held on a three-year cycle, is scheduled to take place from November. The AfDB wants to more than double the $8.9bn that was raised in the last round.
“We had started off these discussions wanting to reach $25bn and I think that given the context, that’s not something that’s going to be possible, given the constrained environment and the like,” Dabady said.
Reuters
