Islamic State affiliate claims responsibility for killing at least 43 in attack on DRC church

Rebels stormed church in Komanda, killing worshippers with guns and machetes and taking captives

28 July 2025 - 19:16
by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Ahmed Tolba
Civilians bury the remains of people killed in an attack carried out by Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) at a church, in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, July 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS
Cairo — The Islamic State-affiliated militant group on Monday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that a UN mission said had killed at least 43 worshippers during a night mass at a church in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

At dawn on Sunday, Islamic State-allied rebels stormed the church in Komanda, a village located about 75km from Ituri’s provincial capital Bunia, killing people with guns and machetes and taking captives.

Islamic State said on its Telegram channel that rebels had killed about 45 churchgoers and burnt dozens of homes and shops.

The UN mission known as Monusco said at least 43 people had been killed, including 19 women and nine children, while condemning the attack carried out by the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The ADF originates in neighbouring Uganda, but is now based in mineral-rich eastern Congo. It mounts frequent attacks, further destabilising a region where many militant groups compete for influence and resources.

Pope Leo on Monday sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families and the Christian community who lost their relatives and friends in the assault, saying he would pray for them.

Reuters

DRC and M23 rebels vow to reach peace deal next month

Representatives of both sides signed a declaration of principles laying out the new timeline at the ceremony in Qatar
World
1 week ago

Rwanda is running M23 rebels in DRC, says UN

A report details training that the UN experts say Rwanda has provided to M23 recruits, and military equipment they say Rwanda has deployed
World
3 weeks ago

Chinese DRC gold miner says M23 rebels are forcing its staff to work without pay

Twangiza Mining says production is ‘paralysed’ and the site is ‘entirely controlled’ by a group of Rwandans
World
3 weeks ago
