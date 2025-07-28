Civilians bury the remains of people killed in an attack carried out by Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) at a church, in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, July 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS
Cairo — The Islamic State-affiliated militant group on Monday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that a UN mission said had killed at least 43 worshippers during a night mass at a church in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
At dawn on Sunday, Islamic State-allied rebels stormed the church in Komanda, a village located about 75km from Ituri’s provincial capital Bunia, killing people with guns and machetes and taking captives.
Islamic State said on its Telegram channel that rebels had killed about 45 churchgoers and burnt dozens of homes and shops.
The UN mission known as Monusco said at least 43 people had been killed, including 19 women and nine children, while condemning the attack carried out by the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
The ADF originates in neighbouring Uganda, but is now based in mineral-rich eastern Congo. It mounts frequent attacks, further destabilising a region where many militant groups compete for influence and resources.
Pope Leo on Monday sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families and the Christian community who lost their relatives and friends in the assault, saying he would pray for them.
Islamic State affiliate claims responsibility for killing at least 43 in attack on DRC church
Rebels stormed church in Komanda, killing worshippers with guns and machetes and taking captives
Cairo — The Islamic State-affiliated militant group on Monday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that a UN mission said had killed at least 43 worshippers during a night mass at a church in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
At dawn on Sunday, Islamic State-allied rebels stormed the church in Komanda, a village located about 75km from Ituri’s provincial capital Bunia, killing people with guns and machetes and taking captives.
Islamic State said on its Telegram channel that rebels had killed about 45 churchgoers and burnt dozens of homes and shops.
The UN mission known as Monusco said at least 43 people had been killed, including 19 women and nine children, while condemning the attack carried out by the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
The ADF originates in neighbouring Uganda, but is now based in mineral-rich eastern Congo. It mounts frequent attacks, further destabilising a region where many militant groups compete for influence and resources.
Pope Leo on Monday sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families and the Christian community who lost their relatives and friends in the assault, saying he would pray for them.
Reuters
DRC and M23 rebels vow to reach peace deal next month
Rwanda is running M23 rebels in DRC, says UN
Chinese DRC gold miner says M23 rebels are forcing its staff to work without pay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chinese DRC gold miner says M23 rebels are forcing its staff to work without pay
EDITORIAL: Congo’s fragile peace deal
US diplomats want to know if Trump’s SA refugee programme is for whites only
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Trump’s first 180 days: critical minerals, Africa and a new ...
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: How Russia wins friends and influences people
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.