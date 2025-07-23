World / Africa

Ghana unveils details of sweeping mining law reforms

Accra’s overhaul plan reflects broader trend across West Africa, where governments are rewriting mining codes

23 July 2025 - 22:38
by Emmanuel Bruce and Christian Akorlie
Picture: 123RF

Accra — Ghana plans to shorten mining licence durations and mandate direct revenue-sharing with local communities in its most sweeping mining law reforms in nearly two decades, details of which were announced by a government minister on Wednesday.

The planned overhaul reflects a broader trend across West Africa, where governments are rewriting mining codes to capture more value from rising commodity prices.

Ghanaian lands & natural resources minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah said the changes, which include scrapping automatic renewal of some licences, will apply only to future contracts, a departure from the stance in Mali and Burkina Faso where military-led governments have applied reforms retroactively,

“In Ghana, we don’t do retrospective laws,” Buah said at a presentation in the capital, Accra. “Existing agreements are sanctified and will be respected.”

He added that the overhaul of the Minerals and Mining Act and mining policy was 85% complete after extensive stakeholder consultations.

Ghana, Africa’s top gold producer, expects output to rise to 5.1-million ounces this year. Major miners in the country include Newmont, Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, Zijin, Asante Gold and Perseus. It also exports bauxite and manganese with plans to start lithium production.

Shorter leases

Under the proposed law changes, prospecting licences would no longer be held indefinitely, and the maximum term for mining leases would be reduced from 30 years to a shorter period agreed by the government and firms. Companies failing to meet environmental, social or production obligations would lose the right to automatic licence renewal.

In a major shift, the government plans to abolish development agreements, in which companies send money to the central government.

Instead, companies will be required to sign agreements committing a fixed percentage of gross mineral sales revenue to fund local development projects as the government seeks to address long-standing grievances from communities that they have seen little benefit from mining operations.

The reforms also propose a three-tier mineral rights regime, introducing a new medium-scale licence category to bridge the gap between large multinational operators and small-scale artisanal miners.

Another key change under consideration is the reduction or abolition of stability agreements, which currently offer up to 15 years of tax and regulatory protection to large investors. Future agreements would be limited to capital recovery periods for major investments.

Reuters

Botswana seeks control of De Beers

Country wants ‘full control over this strategic national asset and the entire value chain, including marketing’, mining minister tells Financial Times
World
3 hours ago

China’s Zijin ‘preferred buyer’ for Barrick’s Ivory Coast gold mine

Company could pay as much as $500m for ageing Tongon operations, sources say
Companies
1 hour ago

Zimbabwe plans to break ground for new lithium plant this year

Kuvimba Mining House says it will begin construction of a $270m plant at its Sandawana mine in the third quarter of this year
World
1 week ago

Ghana launches task force to help stem gold smuggling losses

Informants will receive 10% of the value of gold seized as a result of their tips, says president
World
2 weeks ago
