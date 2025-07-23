World / Africa

Botswana seeks control of De Beers

Country wants ‘full control over this strategic national asset and the entire value chain, including marketing’, mining minister tells Financial Times

23 July 2025 - 20:27
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/MAKSIM SHBEKO
Picture: 123RF/MAKSIM SHBEKO

Botswana wants a controlling stake in De Beers as Anglo American prepares to divest from the diamond giant, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing the country’s mining minister.

Mining minister Bogolo Kenewendo told the Financial Times President Duma Boko “remains resolute in his quest to increase Botswana’s stake in De Beers to ensure Botswana’s full control over this strategic national asset and the entire value chain, including marketing”.

Any sale of De Beers “without our support will be difficult to achieve,” the report also quoted Kenewendo as saying.

Botswana owns 15% of De Beers, which supplies about 70% of the company’s annual rough diamond production.

The announcement follows Anglo American’s decision to sell De Beers as part of a sweeping restructuring after fending off a takeover bid from BHP Group earlier this year.

Reuters reported in June that De Beers has attracted interest from at least six consortia, including groups backed by commodities billionaire Anil Agarwal, Indian diamond firms and Qatari investment funds.

Anglo American “continues to engage with the government of Botswana on a regular basis and at all appropriate stages of its process to either sell or list and demerge its 85% shareholding in De Beers”, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Reuters

De Beers to close lab-grown diamond brand

The company will shut down Lightbox to focus on natural diamonds as it battles weak prices
Companies
2 months ago

Funding for Anglo’s R70bn coal deal on hold

Fire at Moranbah North mine in Australia has created uncertainty, says Peabody Energy
Companies
2 months ago

De Beers the elephant in the room as Anglo lets Amplats loose

Sale of the diamond company remains the last cog in the fulfilment of the restructuring
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote warns against ...
World / Africa
2.
Gita Gopinath to leave IMF and rejoin Harvard at ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump again pulls US out of ‘out-of-step, woke’ ...
World / Americas
4.
Trump releases Martin Luther King assassination ...
World / Americas
5.
Republicans close House early to avoid Epstein ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Why it’s hard to keep it in the family

Opinion / Columnists

De Beers to close lab-grown diamond brand

Companies / Mining

De Beers the elephant in the room as Anglo lets Amplats loose

Companies / Mining

RONAK GOPALDAS AND ROHITESH DHAWAN: Africa needs new ways to navigate ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.