Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote warns against sub-standard Russian oil ‘pouring into Africa’

Workers at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, July 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MARVELLOUS DUROWAIYE
Lagos — Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has warned discounted Russian petroleum products are pouring into African markets and risk undermining the continent’s emerging refining industry.
Dangote, who has been ramping up Africa’s largest refinery — a $20bn facility with an initial capacity of 650,000 barrels per day on the outskirts of Lagos — has struggled to secure crude supplies locally even as he aims to expand the capacity to 700,000 bpd.
“We are now increasingly facing the dumping of cheap, often toxic petroleum products, some of which are blended to substandard levels that would never be allowed in Europe or North America,” Dangote said in his keynote speech at the West African Refined Products Pricing and Markets Development Conference in Abuja on Tuesday.
He attributed this trend to Western sanctions on Russian oil, which have prompted Moscow to offer steep discounts to alternative markets, including Africa.
Russia’s energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dangote also expressed concern about the Lomé floating oil market off the coast of Togo, which is dominated by international traders. With more than 2-million barrels of stored petroleum products, Lomé has become a key hub for fuel imports and Dangote warned it could undermine Africa’s refining efforts.
Despite Africa producing about 7-million barrels of crude oil per day, only 40% of its consumption is refined locally. The continent still imports more than 120-million tonnes of refined products annually.
Dangote’s refinery, which began operations last year, has started exporting petrol, with exports reaching 1-million tonnes since June.
However, he said local producers faced stiff competition from international traders who exploited regulatory gaps and inconsistent fuel standards across African countries.
To protect the domestic industry, Dangote urged African governments to adopt measures employed in the US, Canada, and Europe, such as tariffs and emissions caps.
Despite Dangote’s concerns, Africa remains a small market for Russian oil products compared to major buyers such as Turkey and Brazil.
In June, Russian diesel and gasoil exports to African countries dropped 30% from the previous month, totalling about 700,000 tonnes. Morocco, Tunisia, Togo, and Egypt were among the largest importers, according to shipping data.
Additionally, some vessels loaded in May with about 230,000 tonnes of Russian diesel had their destinations marked as “for orders”, indicating that final discharge points were not declared or not yet determined.
Oil hardly changed amid new sanctions on Russia
Trump gives Russia 50 days to make peace or face '100% secondary tariffs'
EU approves new price cap on Russian oil but previous cap was ineffective
