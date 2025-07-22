World / Africa

Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote warns against sub-standard Russian oil ‘pouring into Africa’

Nigerian billionaire blames dumping of ‘cheap, often toxic’ petroleum products on sanctions against Russian oil

22 July 2025 - 20:32
by Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Workers at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, July 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MARVELLOUS DUROWAIYE
Workers at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, July 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MARVELLOUS DUROWAIYE

Lagos — Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has warned discounted Russian petroleum products are pouring into African markets and risk undermining the continent’s emerging refining industry.

Dangote, who has been ramping up Africa’s largest refinery — a $20bn facility with an initial capacity of 650,000 barrels per day on the outskirts of Lagos — has struggled to secure crude supplies locally even as he aims to expand the capacity to 700,000 bpd.

“We are now increasingly facing the dumping of cheap, often toxic petroleum products, some of which are blended to substandard levels that would never be allowed in Europe or North America,” Dangote said in his keynote speech at the West African Refined Products Pricing and Markets Development Conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

He attributed this trend to Western sanctions on Russian oil, which have prompted Moscow to offer steep discounts to alternative markets, including Africa.

Russia’s energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dangote also expressed concern about the Lomé floating oil market off the coast of Togo, which is dominated by international traders. With more than 2-million barrels of stored petroleum products, Lomé has become a key hub for fuel imports and Dangote warned it could undermine Africa’s refining efforts.

Despite Africa producing about 7-million barrels of crude oil per day, only 40% of its consumption is refined locally. The continent still imports more than 120-million tonnes of refined products annually.

Dangote’s refinery, which began operations last year, has started exporting petrol, with exports reaching 1-million tonnes since June.

However, he said local producers faced stiff competition from international traders who exploited regulatory gaps and inconsistent fuel standards across African countries.

To protect the domestic industry, Dangote urged African governments to adopt measures employed in the US, Canada, and Europe, such as tariffs and emissions caps.

Despite Dangote’s concerns, Africa remains a small market for Russian oil products compared to major buyers such as Turkey and Brazil.

In June, Russian diesel and gasoil exports to African countries dropped 30% from the previous month, totalling about 700,000 tonnes. Morocco, Tunisia, Togo, and Egypt were among the largest importers, according to shipping data.

Additionally, some vessels loaded in May with about 230,000 tonnes of Russian diesel had their destinations marked as “for orders”, indicating that final discharge points were not declared or not yet determined.

Reuters

Oil hardly changed amid new sanctions on Russia

Traders mull effect of new European sanctions on Russian oil supplies and worry about how tariffs may weaken fuel demand
Markets
1 day ago

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make peace or face ‘100% secondary tariffs’

Tariffs would target countries that buy Russian oil
World
1 week ago

EU approves new price cap on Russian oil but previous cap was ineffective

Russia has managed to sell most of its oil above the previous price cap as the current mechanism makes it unclear who must police its implementation
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Swalimo furious as US deports violent criminals ...
World
2.
Gita Gopinath to leave IMF and rejoin Harvard at ...
World / Americas
3.
Donald Trump’s name on birthday letter to Jeffrey ...
World / Americas
4.
Federal Reserve needs to be examined as an ...
World / Americas
5.
DRC and M23 rebels vow to reach peace deal next ...
World

Related Articles

World briefs: Nigeria to create local indices for petroleum products

World

Cameroon’s Paul Biya reshuffles military top brass ahead of bid for eighth term

World / Africa

Greenlight for Shell drilling sparks outrage

National

Angola raises diesel price again to boost public coffers

World / Africa

MARCO BOUWER: Recent China-Africa Trade Expo was a tale of two contrasting ...

Opinion

HUBERT DENNIS DEACON: SA has failed in observing UN Convention on the Law of ...

Opinion

Nigeria says US entry bans a barrier to a West Africa ripe for deals

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.