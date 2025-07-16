World / Africa

Zimbabwe plans to break ground for new lithium plant this year

Kuvimba Mining House says it will begin construction of a $270m plant at its Sandawana mine in the third quarter of this year

16 July 2025 - 14:55
by Chris Takudzwa Muronzi
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Harare — Zimbabwe’s Kuvimba Mining House will begin construction of a $270m lithium concentration plant at its Sandawana mine in the third quarter of this year, with commissioning expected in early 2027, CEO Trevor Barnard said.

The state-owned miner is partnering with two Chinese metals giants to build the 600,000 metric tons a year lithium concentrator. The two firms will build and operate the plant for a minimum of five years, before transferring it back to Kuvimba. Barnard declined to name the companies, citing ongoing talks.

“We are still finalising the last few agreements that we need to put in place and making sure we have all the necessary and compatible industry conditions for our partner to start construction,” Barnard said.

“We are looking at breaking ground in the third quarter,” he added.

Kuvimba, which has been stockpiling lithium ore at Sandawana, has been hauling some of it to a processing plant in Gwanda, owned by Chinese nickel and steel giant Tsingshan Holding Group.

Barnard said the targeted completion of the Sandawana lithium concentrator could coincide with a recovery in the price of the battery metal.

A supply glut mainly driven by Chinese output has caused lithium prices to plunge nearly 90% over the past two years, forcing miners to halt projects and cut jobs. However, analysts say those production cuts and robust electric vehicle sales in China could propel lithium demand above supply this year.

“Our forecast is that lithium prices will recover sometime in the year 2027, right at a point in time when we expect the concentration plant to be in production,” Barnard said.

Zimbabwe, Africa’s top lithium producer, has said it will ban the export of lithium concentrates from 2027 to push for more local processing. By then, the government expects Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Sinomine to have completed facilities for further processing in the country.

Reuters

Economic problems drag Zimbabwe’s gold output down 15%

Power cuts and currency volatility weighed on production, which came in at 30 tonnes last year
World
1 year ago

Zimbabwe says it has stake in Kuvimba to help compensate white farmers

However, Kuvimba mining house has been shrouded in controversy since finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced its formation
World
3 years ago

Questions over shadowy partners in Zimbabwe’s revival plan

Government will not say where it got funds for purchase of  mines, smelters and platinum concessions
World
4 years ago
