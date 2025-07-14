Total issuances in the second quarter leap to R39.5bn from R26.6bn in the first quarter, Futuregrowth says
Competition Commission’s Vodacom-Maziv pivot shows regulators are waking up to tech realities
Twice-yearly treatment recommended by world health body as a tool to keep HIV infection at bay
Firoz Cachalia will be in the role while the commission of inquiry set up by Ramaphosa probes explosive allegations against Senzo Mchunu
ArcelorMittal SA says the unit is still in trouble despite help from the government
Business Day TV speaks with Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at Global Trade Capital
Economic empowerment must move beyond narrow, compliance-driven frameworks such as broad-based BEE
Tariffs would target countries that buy Russian oil
Brevis faced just 17 balls and smashed five sixes while Hermann added 45 runs on debut
The sharpened 296 is the new pinnacle of driving fun in the Italian brand’s line up
Business Day TV takes a look at the outcomes of Standard Bank’s Africa Unlocked conference with Andrew Mashanda, head of business and commercial banking for Africa regions and offshore at Standard Bank.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Reflecting on Africa Unlocked 2025
Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Mashanda, head of business and commercial banking for Africa regions and offshore at Standard Bank
Invicta pins hopes on geographical diversification
Absa turns corner in Ghana as Mozambican headwinds persist
Novare to raise $100m for rare earths processing plants in Africa
Nedbank mulls Central and West Africa exit
