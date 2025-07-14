World / Africa

WATCH: Reflecting on Africa Unlocked 2025

Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Mashanda, head of business and commercial banking for Africa regions and offshore at Standard Bank

14 July 2025 - 17:51
Picture: 123RF
Business Day TV takes a look at the outcomes of Standard Bank’s Africa Unlocked conference with Andrew Mashanda, head of business and commercial banking for Africa regions and offshore at Standard Bank.

