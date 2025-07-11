World / Africa

WATCH: Opportunities for Africa in a reframed global trade landscape

Business Day TV speaks to Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank

11 July 2025 - 15:54
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Standard Bank’s Africa Unlocked 2025 conference position itself as a platform for business-led dialogue on Africa’s future and with global shifts demanding immediate action. Business Day TV’s Bronwyn Seaborne spoke to the group’s chief economist, Goolam Ballim, about how trade wars affect the continent’s economic potential.

