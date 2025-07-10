Business Day TV spoke to Reko Nare from Anchor Capital
Business is ready to invest in infrastructure and skills, but the government must commit to reform and delivery
The case is the first success in many trials of former apartheid security force members alleged to have committed gross human rights violations
Total membership dropped by nearly 200,000 between August 2022 and October 2024
The results of a prefeasibility study indicate the group can cut funding costs by nearly 40%
The affordable segment remains the most dynamic part of the market, supported by rate-sensitive buyers and limited supply
Car makers say they do not export any vehicles from SA to the US
The AI rules for large language models will become legally binding on August 2
Springboks determined to celebrate Le Roux’s century of caps with win over the Azzurri
‘Proto’ integrates genetic evidence, particularly ancient DNA, with linguistic patterns
Standard Bank’s Africa unlocked 2025 conference kicked off in Cape Town. Business Day TV caught up with BDTV’s head of news, Bronwyn Seaborne, for her take on the opening of the two-day conference.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Focus on Africa unlocked 2025
Business Day TV spoke to Bronwyn Seaborne, head of news for BDTV
GREGORY SAFFY: AfCFTA holds great promise for local SMEs amid US tariff chaos
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: The interregnum economy — a world between orders
STUART THEOBALD: Markets price in a multipolar world in which US no longer makes rules
LUNGILE MASHELE: Energy-rich African countries open doors to crypto miners
