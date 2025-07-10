World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Focus on Africa unlocked 2025

Business Day TV spoke to Bronwyn Seaborne, head of news for BDTV

10 July 2025 - 15:43
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
123RF/learchitecto
123RF/learchitecto

Standard Bank’s Africa unlocked 2025 conference kicked off in Cape Town. Business Day TV caught up with BDTV’s head of news, Bronwyn Seaborne, for her take on the opening of the two-day conference.

GREGORY SAFFY: AfCFTA holds great promise for local SMEs amid US tariff chaos

Businesses must do their homework so they can benefit from regional expansion
Opinion
1 day ago

SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: The interregnum economy — a world between orders

Populism, tariffs and global upheaval are reshaping growth — and South Africa must adapt to survive
Opinion
14 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: Markets price in a multipolar world in which US no longer makes rules

Smart money is diversifying away from America even as headline indices hit records
Opinion
1 day ago

LUNGILE MASHELE: Energy-rich African countries open doors to crypto miners

Many crypto miners are looking for countries with cheap hydro and lax regulations
Opinion
14 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump announces 50% tariff on copper imports as ...
World / Americas
2.
Lesotho reels as tariff uncertainty causes order ...
World / Africa
3.
World news briefs: Trump says five African states ...
World / Americas
4.
Chinese economy to ‘surpass $19.5-trillion this ...
World / Asia
5.
Mali to sell tonne of seized Barrick gold in ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

GREGORY SAFFY: AfCFTA holds great promise for local SMEs amid US tariff chaos

Opinion

SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: The interregnum economy — a world between orders

Opinion / On My Mind

LUNGILE MASHELE: Energy-rich African countries open doors to crypto miners

Opinion / Columnists

STUART THEOBALD: Markets price in a multipolar world in which US no longer ...

Opinion / Columnists

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Threat of distrust and fragmentation in global financial ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.