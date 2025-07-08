Ghana launches task force to help stem gold smuggling losses

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama inaugurates the illegal mining task force, in Accra, Ghana, July 8 2025. Picture: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS
Accra — Ghana President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday launched a task force backed by security forces to address illegal gold trading, as Africa's top producer seeks to recover billions of dollars lost to smuggling.
The task force is Ghana's first national anti-gold smuggling initiative. The government has previously launched efforts to sanitise artisanal mining but these were unsuccessful in curbing illegal extraction and preventing revenue losses that plague most African gold producers.
Ghana this year created the new gold board known as GoldBod to centralise gold trading. This has led to record official exports of 55.7 tonnes of gold valued at $5bn in the first five months of 2025, Mahama said at the inauguration of the new task force.
“This is money that would not have come back to Ghana because traders would have taken it and kept the foreign exchange outside,” he said.
To encourage public co-operation with the new anti-smuggling task force, which will involve both soldiers and police officers, informants will receive 10% of the value of gold seized as a result of their tips, Mahama said.
Ghana plans to implement a nationwide gold traceability system and transition to refined gold exports by 2026, he said. The country will also seek to capture more value from gold through an assay laboratory, certified by the International Organisation for Standardisation to guarantee quality, and a specialised manufacturing hub.
West African governments are striving to capture more revenue from surging commodity prices. Military-led nations are adopting aggressive policies, including rewriting mining codes, seizing assets and renegotiating contracts, while democracies such as Ghana and Ivory Coast are pursuing measured reforms through higher royalties and enhanced revenue-sharing deals.
Gold prices have jumped 25% this year to date and peaked at $3,500/oz in April, according to Reuters data.
On Tuesday, gold futures were trading at $3,340.70 in New York.
