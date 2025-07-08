World / Africa

Angola raises diesel price again to boost public coffers

Government lifts price by a third in drive to curb fuel subsidies and shore up public finances

08 July 2025 - 19:52
by Miguel Gomes
Angola finance minister Vera Daves de Sousa.Picture: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO/FILE
Luanda — Angola hiked the diesel price by one-third from Friday as part of the government's drive to curb costly subsidies and shore up public finances.

The African oil-producing country has been gradually removing fuel subsidies since 2023, encouraged by the IMF. The economy is under pressure because of a slide in the global crude oil price earlier this year, and the country faces external debt repayments of about $9bn (R160bn) in 2025, including a Eurobond maturing in November.

The diesel price has risen to 400 kwanza (R7.76) per litre from 300 kwanza, the second price hike this year.

The petroleum products regulator left prices for petrol and liquefied petroleum gas unchanged.

Finance minister Vera Daves de Sousa said in October that fuel subsidies amounted to about 4% of GDP last year and that the government planned to continue removing them in phases.

The IMF said in May it had cut Angola’s preliminary growth outlook for 2025 to 2.4% from an initial 3%, citing lower oil prices and tightening external financing conditions.

A petrol price hike in 2023 triggered deadly protests, but there was no immediate sign of social unrest on Friday.

Reuters

Zambia, Angola push Lobito Corridor as financing talks advance

Project will link Zambia’s Chingola region to Angola’s Benguela railway offering an export route for copper and agricultural goods
World
2 weeks ago

HELMUT ENGELBRECHT: Let’s seize the day at Luanda summit

We have a chance to demonstrate that Africa’s growth is not just an aspiration but a practical, investable reality, writes Helmut Engelbrecht
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Red tape stalls Standard’s bid to lift Angolan business stake

Bank still working through the initial public offering and getting its shareholding to 75%, says CFO Arno Daehnke
Companies
2 weeks ago
