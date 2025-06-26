World / Africa

Protesters planned to overthrow the government, says Kenya minister

Police suspected of killing 16 people as a night of looting and arson followed youth demonstrations

26 June 2025 - 18:39
by Monicah Mwangi and Christophe Van Der Perre
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Kenya's cabinet secretary for the ministry of interior and national administration Kipchumba Murkomen, accompanied by security chiefs, speaks during a press conference where he termed Kenya's protests as terrorism and an attempted coup in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 26 2025. REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI
Kenya's cabinet secretary for the ministry of interior and national administration Kipchumba Murkomen, accompanied by security chiefs, speaks during a press conference where he termed Kenya's protests as terrorism and an attempted coup in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 26 2025. REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI

NAIROBI — Kenya’s interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on Thursday that protests this week were “terrorism disguised as dissent,” accusing demonstrators of attempting to carry out a coup against the government.

Meanwhile, torched buildings were smouldering and shop owners were cleaning up the charred wreckage in central Nairobi on Thursday, after a night of looting and arson followed youth demonstrations in which rights group Amnesty Kenya said 16 people were killed.

Thousands of Kenyans took to the streets on Wednesday, to mark the anniversary of deadly demonstrations a year ago and to protest against the death this month of a blogger held in police custody over a complaint by a senior police official.

More than 60 people were killed in the 2024 demonstrations, led by youth who refer to themselves informally as Gen Z, against a proposed tax hike. This month has seen a number of demonstrations after the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, found to have been beaten in jail.

Clashes with police

Wednesday’s protests saw police fire teargas and water cannons to disperse crowds in Nairobi, with isolated clashes also breaking out in other towns. Reuters saw several protesters injured in clashes with police.

Amnesty Kenya executive director Irungu Houghton told Reuters the 16 who were killed on Wednesday had all died of gunshot wounds, suspected to have been inflicted by police officers.

The police have not given an account of casualties or of any shooting. Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smoke was billowing from at least 10 torched buildings in downtown Nairobi on Thursday morning.

“Look, everything they burnt. So please government, try talking to the Gen Z. Because that this happened (because) of Gen Z. So the Gen Z, try to sit down and talk with the government,” said Ibrahim Hamisi, owner of one of the burnt buildings.

Shopkeeper Josephine Apondi said “thugs” had looted 2-million [Kenyan] shillings worth of phones and electronics from her Nairobi shop.

“Things are so tough in our country right now. Sometimes we come morning until evening and we have not sold. And to remember this is something you have invested in for so long,” she said.

Murder charges

Kenyan media also reported cases of destruction and looting in 26 other counties where protests took place.

Prosecutors have approved murder charges against six people, including three police officers, in the case of the blogger Ojwang, 31, who died after being arrested as part of an investigation triggered by a complaint by deputy national police chief Eliud Lagat.

All six defendants have pleaded not guilty. Reuters has been unable to reach Lagat for comment. Reuters

At least 16 killed and hundreds injured in Kenya protests, say rights groups

National rights watchdog tells of excessive force, including rubber bullets, live ammo and water cannons
World
1 day ago

Britain, Kenya and Singapore join hands to encourage firms to buy carbon credits

Plan to stimulate demand for a product that could channel billions in climate finance to countries in need
World
1 day ago

HIV infections rise in Africa as Donald Trump’s aid cuts take toll

‘It’s as predictable as if you take your eye off a smouldering bushfire and the wind is blowing: a bushfire will come back,’ says SA HIV/Aids expert ...
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Zambia, Angola push Lobito Corridor as financing ...
World / Africa
2.
EXPLAINER: Risks from hits on enrichment ...
World
3.
At least 16 killed and hundreds injured in Kenya ...
World / Africa
4.
Israel-Iran ceasefire takes hold under pressure ...
World
5.
World on edge after Iran bombing
World

Related Articles

One dead in Kenya protests as Ruto blames police for blogger’s death

World / Africa

Kenya cuts lending rate for sixth consecutive time

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.