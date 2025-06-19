World / Africa

DRC and Rwanda initial draft peace deal ahead of signing next week

Trump’s influence put to test as ministerial signing of the agreement scheduled for June 27

19 June 2025 - 18:39
by Daphne Psaledakis
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
M23 fighters patrol Goma, North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 7 2025. Picture: ARLETTE BASHIZI/REUTERS
M23 fighters patrol Goma, North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 7 2025. Picture: ARLETTE BASHIZI/REUTERS

Washington/Kinshasa/Dakar — Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) technical teams have initialled a draft peace agreement in Washington that is expected to be signed next week.

The provisional agreement, announced in a joint statement, could mark a breakthrough in talks held by the Trump administration to end the fighting in eastern DRC and bring billions of dollars of Western investment to the region, which is rich in minerals including tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium.

Wednesday’s provisional agreement, reached after three days of talks, addresses territorial integrity and a prohibition of hostilities and the disengagement, disarmament and conditional integration of nonstate armed groups, according to the statement.

The agreement also includes provisions on the establishment of a joint security mechanism that incorporates a proposal discussed by the parties last year under Angolan mediation.

The ministerial signing of the agreement is scheduled for June 27.

Rwandan and DRC experts reached an agreement twice last year under Angolan mediation on the withdrawal of Rwandan troops and joint operations against the Rwandan Hutu rebel group FDLR, but ministers from both countries failed to endorse the deal.

Angola stepped down in March from its position as a mediator between the parties involved in an escalating M23 offensive in DRC after several attempts to resolve the conflict.

Fighting in eastern DRC escalated this year as M23 rebels staged an advance that saw it seize the region’s two largest cities, raising fears of a wider conflict.

The DRC says Rwanda is supporting M23 by sending troops and arms. Rwanda has long denied helping M23, saying its forces are acting in self-defence against the DRC’s army and ethnic Hutu militia linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide that killed more than 800,000 civilians, mostly ethnic Tutsis.

Reuters 

Rwanda-backed militia in DRC executed civilians, says Human Rights Watch

Unicef reported a five-fold surge in rape cases treated in Eastern DRC in February, where almost a third of the victims were children
World
2 weeks ago

Kabila makes first public appearance in rebel-held Goma

Former DRC president’s return could complicate Washington’s plans for a peace agreement between DRC and Rwanda
World
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Dangerous games in Kinshasa

Felix Tshisekedi’s harassment of his predecessor and possible rival, former ally Joseph Kabila, must be stopped
Opinion
3 weeks ago

DRC upbeat on US minerals deal by end-June

Mines minister says agreement with the US will reduce the country’s dependence on China for the exploitation of its mineral riches
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump calls for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’
World / Americas
2.
Iran draws red line it warns US not to cross
World / Asia
3.
Second volcano eruption in two days forces Bali ...
World / Asia
4.
Nigeria says US entry bans a barrier to a West ...
World / Africa
5.
Russia cautions US not to give Israel direct help ...
World

Related Articles

Trump administration may add 25 more African countries to travel ban

World / Americas

CLARENCE TSHITEREKE: A governance framework for Africa’s critical minerals

Opinion

DRC among five countries elected to UN Security Council

World

Lessons should be learnt from SANDF’s failed DRC mission, says DA

National

Hilton and Marriot plan to tap Africa’s tourism

Companies / Transport & Tourism

SANDF troops due to arrive home from DRC

National

UAE’s IRH buys controlling stake in tin miner Alphamin

Companies / Mining

BIG READ: What happened during lunch in the White House

Life

Kabila makes first public appearance in rebel-held Goma

World / Africa

DRC upbeat on US minerals deal by end-June

World / Africa

African F1 race won’t take place in short term, says Domenicali

Life / Motoring

Former DRC premier and SA businessman sentenced over embezzlement

World / Africa

US peace talks ‘could pave way for Rwanda to process DRC minerals’

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.